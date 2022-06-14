Germany vs. Italy Highlights I UEFA Nations League

LONDON (AP) — There's going to be another midfielder named Vieira at Arsenal. Fabio Vieira is headed for the English club after Porto reached an agreement with Arsenal for the sale of the 22-year-old midfielder for a fee that could reach 40 million euros ($42 million), the Portuguese champions said Friday.
NEW YORK – FOX Sports and Telemundo Deportes, the official FIFA World Cup™ English-and-Spanish language broadcast rights-holders through 2026, announce plans to present live coverage of FIFA’s anticipated unveiling of the host cities for the 2026 tournament taking place across the United States of America, Canada and Mexico.
