Ley Garnett: Joe Manchin of Oregon politics is a pawn for Phil Knight, timber industryI am disappointed that you gave Betsy Johnson an interview for governor when she hasn't even qualified for the ballot. Not that you're the only media making the same mistake. But it is unprecedented. At least you should have asked her what should be the prime question: "How can you claim, as you do in your slick TV ads, that you get things done when your entire legislative career has been blocking your own party's legislation?" Betsy is a pawn for the timber industry and Phil Knight who are bankrolling her campaign. Don't fall for her ads. She's the Joe Manchin of Oregon politics. Ley Garnett is a resident of Milwaukie. {loadposition sub-article-01}

MILWAUKIE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO