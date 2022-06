Another major downtown Chicago office tenant is downsizing its office space, the latest consolidation of demand through a move within the Loop. Health insurer Blue Cross Blue Shield inked a 95,000-square-foot lease at the Aon Center, Chicago’s fourth-tallest skyscraper, opened in 1973. The company will leave its longtime offices at 225 North Michigan Avenue, where it had been using 220,000 square feet, to move to Aon Center, next door to the Blue Cross Building at 300 East Randolph, which hosts the largest portion of the company’s downtown office space.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO