ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Mastriano to introduce bill allowing armed school employees in Pennsylvania

By George Stockburger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TY7E8_0gAlu7pa00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Senator and Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano says he plans to introduce legislation that would allow school employees to be armed while on campus.

Mastriano, who serves on the State Education Committee, says the “recent tragedy un Uvalde” where 19 students and two teachers were killed by a gunman led to his planned legislation.

Mastriano released a statement on Tuesday asking legislators to co-sponsor his proposal.

After the recent tragedy in Uvalde, I will be introducing a bill to enhance the safety of children and staff while on school property.

“I plan to introduce a bill that will allow school employees who possess a valid Pennsylvania concealed carry permit to be armed while on school property. An employee who wishes to carry a firearm on school property will also be required to complete a rigorous firearms course from a certified instructor with a signed certificate showing completion of a training and proficiency course for the firearm the employee intends to carry on school grounds.

Presently, 28 states make it clear in statute that teachers or school staff can be armed while on school property. Pennsylvania is not one of them.

Mass murderers are often attracted to “soft targets” where they know victims are not armed. According to the Crime Prevention Resource Center, there has not been a single mass shooting in a school where staff were clearly allowed to carry a firearm.

Please consider joining me as a co-sponsor to protect our classrooms.”

Doug Mastriano


Mastriano’s proposed legislation comes days after Ohio’s Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill that would allow school employees to be armed as soon as this fall.

The Ohio law, as enacted, requires up to 24 hours of training before an employee can go armed, and up to eight hours of annual training. The training programs must be approved by the Ohio School Safety Center, and DeWine announced he’s ordering the center to require the maximum 24 hours and the maximum eight hours.

In the United States Senate, a bipartisan group of Senators on Sunday announced the framework of a bipartisan response to last month’s mass shootings, a noteworthy but limited breakthrough offering modest gun curbs and stepped-up efforts to improve school safety and mental health programs.

The compromise would make the juvenile records of gun buyers under age 21 available when they undergo background checks. The agreement aksi would offer money to states to enact and put in place “red flag” laws that make it easier to temporarily take guns from people considered potentially violent, plus funds to bolster school safety and mental health programs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 13

Related
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania lawmakers want baseline for school safety standards

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – School shootings in Columbine, Newtown, and Sandy Hook didn’t push the meter for school safety, but after Parkland lawmakers in Pennsylvania created a multi-million dollar school safety grant program. The program has devoted $300 million to school safety, but lawmakers want to make sure schools are spending the money appropriately. “That […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lebtown.com

The bipartisan push to cut corporate taxes in Pennsylvania, explained

HARRISBURG — Amid budget negotiations, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and legislative Republicans are weighing a major tax cut on Pennsylvania corporations. The state levies a 9.99% tax on corporate net income, the second-highest rate in the country. Cutting that tax has become a rare area of bipartisan agreement between...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Ohio Township, PA
pennbizreport.com

Senate advances bill to attract residents, employers to Pennsylvania

Legislation designed to incentivize people and businesses to move to Pennsylvania advanced the state Senate Wednesday. The bill, Senate Bill 771, sponsored by state Sen. Ryan Aument (R-36), would gradually reduce the state’s Corporate Net Income (CNI) Tax from its current 9.11 percent rate to 6.99 percent by 2024. Aument said the bill would attract new employers and promote economic growth. The rate could be further reduced if it meets or exceeds the revenue projections for 2024 at the 9.99 percent rate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Is it time to arm teachers in Pennsylvania?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The latest gun violence in schools has prompted reviews around the country demanding gun law reform. Some states, like Ohio, are giving school employees easier access to carry guns in schools, which supporters say can be a line of legitimate defense in a live shooter scenario. Pennsylvania Senator Doug Mastriano also has introduced […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#School Safety#Firearms#Mental Health#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Republican
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania bill would impose tougher penalties on fentanyl dealers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new bill is being proposed in Pennsylvania’s legislature that would impose tougher penalties on fentanyl dealers. State Senator Doug Mastriano (PA-33) announced plans to introduce “Tyler’s Law” to target drug dealers who peddle fentanyl resulting in a fatal overdose.  Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid analgesic like morphine but 50 […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

First Polls Out For PA Governor and Senate

The first set of polls are out in the race for governor and senate in Pennsylvania. The new Suffolk/USA Today poll shows both Democratic candidates in front in the early stages of the race. John Fetterman showed an early nine point lead over Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

PA House approves bill to improve junior firefighter training

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Junior firefighters are one step closer to having access to improved training after the House unanimously approved a bill by Rep. Torren Ecker (R-Adams/Cumberland) to prepare junior firefighters for becoming full firefighters. “Volunteer fire companies across the nation, and right here in Pennsylvania, are facing staff shortages that is projected to only […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Washington Examiner

Pennsylvania legislators move to impeach Soros-funded Philadelphia district attorney

After San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin was recalled last week, another George Soros-funded district attorney could be out of a job if Pennsylvania state legislators have anything to say about it. Republican state Reps. Torren Ecker, Tim O’Neal, and Josh Kail initiated the process to impeach radical left-wing Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. Philadelphia's record-setting homicide total during Krasner's tenure is the impetus for their impeachment call.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WETM 18 News

Bills to Improve Creek and Stream Maintenance

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Representatives in the Commonwealth have passed bills that would improve creek and stream maintenance, to help avoid these disasters from ever happening again. Less than one year ago, dangerous waters tore through much of Steuben and Tioga counties, destroying homes, bridges, roads and more. As of Monday, the House has approved an […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

PA education spending soars to all-time high

(WTAJ) — Data from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) showed that taxpayer spending on public schools has consistently increased, reaching all-time highs year after year. State support of public education is up 40 percent over the last decade, reaching an all-time high of $13.3 billion in 2021-22, an increase of $500 million from the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Rally goers urge Pennsylvania lawmakers to use budget surplus to help residents, schools

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's budget deadline is a little more than two weeks away, and demands to spend billions in surplus dollars are growing. Participants in a rally outside the State Capitol in Harrisburg on Tuesday said a multi-billion dollar surplus means the state can invest a lot more money into schools and put money directly into the pockets of Pennsylvanians.
HARRISBURG, PA
The Center Square

Report dings unfunded pension liabilities in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – A new report on state pension liabilities and their funding levels spotlight a lingering problem for Pennsylvania finances, but many critics argue that its modeling assumptions exaggerate the financial problems. “Unaccountable and Unaffordable,” the latest pension report from the American Legislative Exchange Council, warns of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy