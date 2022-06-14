NJ to drop Social Security number proof requirement for driver's license, Real ID in NJ

NEWARK, N.J. - Lawmakers in New Jersey are considering toughening up gun laws. Among the proposals is something called microstamping. It would be required on new semiautomatic pistols sold in the state. CBS2's Nick Caloway got a demonstration Tuesday of exactly what microstamping looks like, at a police gun range in Newark, where shots rang out, and shell casings fall. Left behind on the shells is a mark not visible to the naked eye. Todd Lizotte is co-inventor of the microstamping technology. He explains lasers imprint tiny markings, like a serial number, on a firing pin. That marking is stamped onto the primer of...

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO