Politics

NJ to drop Social Security number proof requirement for driver's license, Real ID in NJ

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. - It will now be easier to get a driver's license or Real ID in New Jersey....

www.wfmz.com

New Jersey Monitor

Cities, rural counties have highest incarceration rates in N.J., study finds

While New Jersey cities continue to send the most people to prison, some of its most rural counties have disproportionately high incarceration rates, a new study says. About half of the people now imprisoned in New Jersey come from its cities — Newark, Camden, Paterson, Trenton, Jersey City, Atlantic City, and Elizabeth, according to the report, […] The post Cities, rural counties have highest incarceration rates in N.J., study finds appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
POLITICS
State
Pennsylvania State
wrnjradio.com

Requirements for REAL ID, standard licenses and IDs revised

NEW JERSEY – Starting June 15, New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC) customers will no longer need to present a Social Security card or other document to prove their Social Security number; instead, thanks to changes in REAL ID, proof of Social Security number may be electronically verified by NJMVC with the Social Security Administration database.
POLITICS
#Real Id#Social Security Number#Social Security Card#Nj#Motor Vehicle Commission
CBS New York

N.J. Gov. Murphy announces expansion of ANCHOR property tax relief

FAIR LAWN, N.J. -- There is good news for property owners in the Garden State.Around 2 million families in New Jersey could see more property tax relief, at least temporarily, CBS2's Nick Caloway reported Wednesday."So today we are providing truly historic tax relief," Gov. Phil Murphy said.Murphy and top Democrats announced an expansion of the property tax rebate program, known as "ANCHOR," which was unveiled in March.If approved, homeowners with a household income less than $150,000 would receive a $1,500 credit on their property tax bill each year. Those with income between $150,000 and $250,000 would get a $1,000 credit,...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Student assaulted during protest, sues this NJ school (Opinion)

A high school student and her sister decided to stand up for their beliefs during a protest at Hunterdon Central Regional High School a few weeks ago. A few hundred students were holding a demonstration supporting the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision and spoke out for abortion during class hours at the school. That's when 16-year-old Nicole Pagano and her 18-year-old sister, Vanessa, expressed their differing opinion during the protest and were physically assaulted for it.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
New Jersey 101.5

Beloved school worker in South Brunswick, NJ is killed while on the job

NORTH BRUNSWICK — A long-time school maintenance worker spraying weeds along a curb was struck and killed by a car while on the job Wednesday morning. South Brunswick Police said Dean Battaglia, 53, was working at the Crossroads North Middle School on Georges Road when he was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders after attempting life-saving measures. The driver that struck Battaglia stayed at the scene, according to police.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS New York

New Jersey lawmakers considering microstamping proposal as part of new gun laws

NEWARK, N.J. - Lawmakers in New Jersey are considering toughening up gun laws. Among the proposals is something called microstamping. It would be required on new semiautomatic pistols sold in the state. CBS2's Nick Caloway got a demonstration Tuesday of exactly what microstamping looks like, at a police gun range in Newark, where shots rang out, and shell casings fall. Left behind on the shells is a mark not visible to the naked eye. Todd Lizotte is co-inventor of the microstamping technology. He explains lasers imprint tiny markings, like a serial number, on a firing pin. That marking is stamped onto the primer of...
NEWARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

New Jersey announces historic property tax relief program

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy, Senate President Scutari, and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin Wednesday announced the expansion of the ANCHOR Tax Relief Program, making the relief program one of the largest in state history. ANCHOR, which stands for Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters, was announced...
INCOME TAX

