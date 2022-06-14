NJ to drop Social Security number proof requirement for driver's license, Real ID in NJ

FAIR LAWN, N.J. -- There is good news for property owners in the Garden State.Around 2 million families in New Jersey could see more property tax relief, at least temporarily, CBS2's Nick Caloway reported Wednesday."So today we are providing truly historic tax relief," Gov. Phil Murphy said.Murphy and top Democrats announced an expansion of the property tax rebate program, known as "ANCHOR," which was unveiled in March.If approved, homeowners with a household income less than $150,000 would receive a $1,500 credit on their property tax bill each year. Those with income between $150,000 and $250,000 would get a $1,000 credit,...
