Harlem man hooks monster Marlin in Hawaii

It begins today: the monsoon season thanks to a strong storm building along the west coast. This will pull moisture from the Pacific Ocean and shift our upper level winds more southerly. Another big help is the ridge of high pressure to our east pulling Gulf moisture into the Southwest as well. So all this equals an earlier onset to the monsoon season. We’ll take it given the dry and windy spring. Santa Fe already broke their dry streak Thursday with rain in the afternoon. It was their 3rd longest dry streak on record. Albuquerque’s lives on, but is in jeopardy beginning this afternoon. The greatest chance for scattered storms will be across the mountains and areas near the Continental Divide. Eastern NM stays dry through the first half of the weekend though where temps will still be very hot, in the upper 90s to around 100°. Otherwise, west and central NM begins cooling off, even trending below average.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO