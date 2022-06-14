ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Harlem man hooks monster Marlin in Hawaii

By D.V. Wise
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARLEM, Ga, (WJBF) – Thomas and Courtney Yonce decided that this was the year for their Hawaiian vacation. Sports: Albuquerque Academy...

www.krqe.com

KRQE News 13

New Mexico bartender named top 15 in the nation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the best bartenders in the nation is right here in New Mexico. After being crowned one of the top 15 in the country, a Santa Fe bartender is competing this weekend to hopefully be crowned the best in the nation and move on to global competition. If it has to […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico June 17 – June 23

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from June 17 – June 23 around New Mexico. June 17-19 – Summertime in Old Town – Plan to visit Historic Old Town this weekend and enjoy free, live, and local entertainment. For the full entertainment schedule, visit the city’s website.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Monsoon rain breaks dry streak

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Keep the umbrella handy this weekend as more afternoon showers and storms are in the forecast. It’ll be fairly similar to Friday with the heaviest rain falling west of I-25 near the Continental Divide. The ABQ metro area will see more late showers once again as we ended our 78-day dry streak, marking the 12th longest in our history. Suddenly we find ourselves in a very different pattern, thanks to a big change in the upper-level winds. They’re now more southerly bringing both Gulf and Pacific moisture into our state. As we welcome the rain, however, there will be threats for local flash flooding around the burn scars from the larger wildfires. Temperatures continue their cooling trend with all the humidity, clouds, and rain in the area. We already collected more than 0.30″ from the Sunport, not bad for the first day of the monsoon.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Stormy weekend for much of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are very mild across all of the state Friday morning, but highs will stay a few degrees cooler due to rain and clouds. A few showers and storms are making their way through southeast New Mexico, mostly in Eddy and Chaves counties this morning. These are bringing heavy downpours, thunder and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
State
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
Local
Local
Local
Local
Local
Local
Harlem, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Albuquerque, NM
City
Hawaii State
Albuquerque, NM
Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
KRQE News 13

Better chance for monsoon storms returns Friday

Monsoon 2022 has started Thursday! Scattered showers and storms developed across southern New Mexico and up the central mountain chain. More monsoon moisture arrives Friday bringing better chances for afternoon storms to the western half of New Mexico. After a relatively active weather day across New Mexico Thursday with our...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

More monsoon storms develop Friday afternoon

Monsoon 2022 has begun Thursday! Scattered showers and storms developed across southern New Mexico and up the central mountain chain. Better monsoon moisture arrives Friday bringing better chances for afternoon storms to the western half of New Mexico. Monsoon moisture has begun to move into New Mexico Thursday, bringing storms...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

$3M navigator grant to help unemployed New Mexicans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is getting nearly $3 million to expand unemployment benefits to marginalized communities. The Department of Justice awarded New Mexico a Navigator Grant worth $2.5 million. The grant is going to be used to expand and support unemployment insurance benefits to marginalized communities in the state. New Mexico was one of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Higher chance of showers across parts of New Mexico Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monsoon moisture finally returns to the state later Thursday and sticks around through the weekend. Winds have shifted from west to south, increasing dew points throughout the day. This moisture is expected to linger around through early next week before drying out once again. Thursday, dry air is still dominating a majority […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Scattered storms this evening for the metro

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some heavier rain is moving into the greater Albuquerque metro area this evening. Our second day of the monsoon is already delivering. Expect heavy rainfall/isolated flash flooding locally through the evening as bands of showers and storms continue moving through New Mexico this evening. So keep that umbrella handy through the evening and into Sunday. More monsoon moisture moves into the state while moving slightly east. This allows parts of eastern NM to tap into some rain as well. Temperatures meanwhile trend much cooler, even below average by early next week. Highs will even average 15° below normal Tuesday with highs only in the middle 70s for the ABQ/Rio Rancho areas. Areas across northwest NM will see less rain coverage early next week with the shift in the upper-level winds.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Finally…rain in the forecast!

It begins today: the monsoon season thanks to a strong storm building along the west coast. This will pull moisture from the Pacific Ocean and shift our upper level winds more southerly. Another big help is the ridge of high pressure to our east pulling Gulf moisture into the Southwest as well. So all this equals an earlier onset to the monsoon season. We’ll take it given the dry and windy spring. Santa Fe already broke their dry streak Thursday with rain in the afternoon. It was their 3rd longest dry streak on record. Albuquerque’s lives on, but is in jeopardy beginning this afternoon. The greatest chance for scattered storms will be across the mountains and areas near the Continental Divide. Eastern NM stays dry through the first half of the weekend though where temps will still be very hot, in the upper 90s to around 100°. Otherwise, west and central NM begins cooling off, even trending below average.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Building anger in rural New Mexico erupts in election crisis

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Behind the raw public frustration and anger over election security that has played out this week in New Mexico was a hint of something deeper — a growing divide between the state’s Democratic power structure and conservative rural residents who feel their way of life is under attack.
KRQE News 13

Water, drought legislation introduced by NM lawmakers heard at key hearing

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Legislation introduced by Rep. Melanie Stansbury, aimed at addressing drought and water security, was heard before a congressional committee Thursday. The legislation includes both the Data Water Act and the Rio Grande Water Security Act. The bills were heard by the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Oceans, and Wildlife. Rep. Stansbury says […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Jersey sues Ford over mining that tainted tribal land

RINGWOOD, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey officials sued Ford Motor Co. on Thursday, alleging that the automaker contaminated the ancestral homeland of a Native American tribe by dumping paint sludge and other pollutants into a former mine. The action in state court seeks unspecified damages to restore the land,...
RINGWOOD, NJ
KRQE News 13

2 New Mexican men sentenced for selling cocaine

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexico men have been sentenced for their drug, money laundering, and conspiracy. According to federal records, 34-year-old Jose Mendoza and his wife, 37-year-old Natalie Mendoza sold cocaine in Rio Arriba County. Officials say they would sell it to 29-year-old Ryan Rodriguez who would convert the cocaine and sell it to others […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexicans file lawsuit over denied unemployment benefits

New Mexicans file lawsuit over denied unemployment …. City Councilors Discuss Santa Fe Midtown Homeless …. Water, drought legislation introduced by NM lawmakers …. Otero County Commissioners to meet about certifying …. APD fails to respond to restaurant vandal. New Mexico Supreme Court upholds life sentence for …. State Supreme...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Supreme Court upholds life sentence for Nehemiah Griego

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The New Mexico Supreme Court on Thursday has upheld the life sentence for convicted murderer Nehemiah Griego. In 2013 Griego shot and killed his parents and three younger siblings when he was 15 years old. Griego was initially sentenced as a juvenile. However, before he got...
