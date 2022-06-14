ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Rwanda asylum flight cancelled after legal action

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first flight due to take asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda was cancelled minutes before take-off after legal rulings on Tuesday evening. Up to seven people had been expected to be removed to the east African country. But the flight was stopped after a late intervention from...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

UK asylum plan defended by Rwandan Anglican archbishop

Rwanda's Anglican Archbishop says he disagrees with senior Church of England leaders over the UK's asylum plan. Earlier this week, they had said the policy to remove asylum seekers to Rwanda "shames Britain". But Archbishop Laurent Mbanda said it was not immoral and Rwanda was ready to welcome people needing...
BBC

Cost of living: Landlords fear 'massive housing crisis'

Landlords said they fear many will sell up and stop renting homes due to Wales' new housing rules. Longer "no fault" eviction periods are part of a number of changes, set to be introduced in December. The Welsh government said it would do all it could to ensure landlords had...
WEKU

Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (June 16)

As Thursday draws to a close in Kyiv and in Moscow, here are the key developments of the day:. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, showing support for Ukraine in fending off the Russian invasion and for its path toward European Union membership. Zelenskyy had accused France, Germany and Italy of not doing enough to help defend his country. Among new promised aid packages, French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to send more truck-mounted artillery guns to the country. The EU leaders arrived by train in Kyiv to air raid sirens. They also visited Irpin, northeast of the capital, where Macron said there were signs of massacres.
BBC

Pensions: Millions receive wrong amount 'for decades'

Millions of people have received the wrong pension for decades because of government IT failures, the BBC has learned. The errors, which are understood to have been known about since the 1990s, have not been made public until now. A former pensions minister described the scale of the problem as...
BBC

Gatwick: Passenger with restricted mobility dies after leaving flight

A passenger with restricted mobility has died at Gatwick Airport after leaving an aircraft. Gatwick said staff were helping to disembark three passengers with restricted mobility at the time, including the man's partner. He decided to leave the EasyJet plane rather than wait for staff to return and fell while...
BBC

Putin criticises 'mad and thoughtless' Russia sanctions

BreakingUK PM Boris Johnson in Kyiv for talks with Zelensky. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has travelled to Kyiv for talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky. Stay with us for the latest updates. Putin heralds 'new world order'. Putin is concluding his address, telling the St Petersburg audience: "Russia is entering...
BBC

Warning food prices to rise quickly over summer

Food prices will rise quickly this summer due to soaring costs, grocery analysts have predicted. Prices will rise at a rate of 15% as households pay more for staples such as bread, meat, dairy and fruit and vegetables, the Institute of Grocery Distribution (IGD) said. More vulnerable people will skip...
POLITICO

Global trading system cheats death

Presented by the Atlantic Council and the Delegation of the European Union to the United States. Caption contest: This picture of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron is … quite something. Happening Today. WTO GETS IT DONE: Earlier this morning in Geneva, the 164 members of...
Nature.com

Pre-existing antibody levels negatively correlate with antibody titers after a single dose of BBV152 vaccination

Many adults in India have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine with or without a prior history SARS-CoV-2 infection. However, there is limited information on the effect of prior immunity on antibody response upon vaccination in India. As immunization of individuals continues, we aimed to assess whether pre-existing antibodies are further boosted by a single dose of BBV152, an inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, and, if these antibodies can neutralize SARS-CoV-2 Delta and Omicron variants. Here we show that natural infection during the second wave in 2021 led to generation of neutralizing antibodies against other lineages of SARS-CoV-2 including the Omicron variant, albeit at a significantly lower level for the latter. A single dose of BBV152 boosted antibody titers against the Delta and the Omicron variants but the antibody levels remained low against the Omicron variant. Boosting of antibodies showed negative correlation with baseline neutralizing antibody titers.
Phys.org

Economic sustainability in the construction sector

Leading world markets face similar problems in creating economically and environmentally sustainable construction industries, international researchers say in a new research article. As China, the U.S., Australia and other countries struggle to maintain construction industry stability, a new assessment published in Sustainability and led by Malaysia's Universiti Teknologi Petronas Civil...
BBC

Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees stuck in Scottish hotels

About 500 Ukrainians are still living in hotels a month after arriving in Scotland, MSPs have heard. Yevhen Mankovskyi, the Ukrainian consul general in Edinburgh, said he did not understand what was causing a "block" to stop those arriving in Scotland being matched with hosts. He asked if Scottish government...
