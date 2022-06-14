ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darth Vader Returns to Tomorrowland in Disneyland for Limited Time

Cover picture for the articleAs part of the promotion for “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” currently airing weekly on Disney+, Darth Vader has returned to Tomorrowland in Disneyland for a limited time. He started greeting guests on June 12....

