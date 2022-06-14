Darth Vader Returns to Tomorrowland in Disneyland for Limited Time

"Duel of the Fates" started to take over the arena at Anaheim's Convention Center just a few weeks ago as a live choir belted it out to thousands of excited Star Wars fans. The stage turned red. Some smoke began to fill the air. The energy in the room shifted into something palpable. From either side of the stage, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen emerged before centering themselves together, embracing their returns to the Star Wars world for the first time since their work as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker, respectively, in the prequel trilogy. Now, following Episode 5 of Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi series, they are certainly back on screen together and the only person more excited than the fans might be Christensen.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO