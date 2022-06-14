ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toby Keith Posts Heartfelt Message After Confirming Cancer Diagnosis

By Kelly Fisher
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Toby Keith posted a sweet message to his fans after receiving an outpouring of well-wishes in response to his stomach cancer diagnosis . The iconic country artist shared on his social media channels on Tuesday (June 14): “Thank you for all your love and support. I have the best fans in the world. - T”

Keith’s latest message prompted even more sincere messages from his social media followers, assuring him that they’ve been praying for his healing as he takes time off to rest. His latest message comes shortly after he revealed in a statement: “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait. -T.”

Since announcing his cancer diagnosis, Keith seemed to call off his 2022 tour dates , which are no longer listed on his official website. Fans and other country artists have offered supportive comments since Keith made his announcement, including Jake Owen , Jason Aldean and RaeLynn , to name a few. See Keith’s latest post here :

