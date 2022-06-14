'Heidi' to be performed in Canton, Potsdam

Checking out the 1948 Allis-Chalmers Model W Speed Patrol tractor owned by Donald Merkley, Heuvelton, at St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum’s 39th Annual Old Time Spring Exhibition in Madrid are Lee Thompson, Jordan Compeau and Bill Trainer, all from Brasher Falls area. NCNow photo.
LOWVILLE- Another summertime season is upon us and the village of Lowville, NY is pleased to announce the return of Tuesday Night Concerts in the Park. Aimed to kick-off on June 28, this is the second-year of this initiative, thanks to a village grant secured by local officials. Opening night...
Massena is the northernmost town of St. Lawrence County, New York state. It was incorporated as a town in 1802, one of the first areas established in St. Lawrence County. Since the establishment of the aluminum company Alcoa in 1902, Massena has become the county’s fastest-growing industrial, commercial, and manufacturing center.
The Canton-Potsdam Hospital Guild donated $30,000 to St. Lawrence Health toward the building of the new Bed Tower at Canton-Potsdam Hospital at the guild’s June 14 meeting. From left, April Grant, Executive Director of CPH Foundation, guild member MaryJane Smalling, St. Lawrence Health President Donna McGregor, and CPH Guild President Sue Law. Photo provided by the guild.
Ground was broken for the $71.8 million expansion at Canton-Potsdam Hospital Tuesday, June 14. From left, St. Lawrence Health Board chairman Ed Mucenski, outgoing SLH president David Acker, St. Lawrence Health president Donna McGregor, Rochester Regional Health CEO Richard 'Chip' Davis and Rochester Regional Health board chairman David Reidman. To read our earlier story, click here. NCNow photo by Cheryl Shumway.
This dark and rainy photograph was taken recently from the office of Lisbon photographer David Zufall. The photo was taken at the Ogdensburg International Airport prior to one of the final few dozen SkyWest flights.
Scott Hartigan of Massena sank his first ever hole-in-one on Sunday, June 12 with his 7 iron at Raquette River Golf & Country Club in Raymondville. Jamie Barkley, Terry French, John Rodgers and Mike Gollinger witnessed the feat. The hole in one shot was made on hole #7 which is a par 3 at 184 yards. Photo submitted by Stephanie Fiacco of Raquette River Golf & Country Club.
He's not only making one, but now two stops to smaller venues in New York this summer. Platinum singer and songwriter Brantley Gilbert is officially coming to the Watertown Fairgrounds on Wednesday, August 17th as part of their 2022 Summer Concert Series. This performance is just 2-days before he takes the stage for another show in Oneonta.
The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 828 students to the President's List, in recognition of their academic excellence in the Spring 2022 semester. The SUNY Potsdam students were honored for earning top marks by Officer-in-Charge Dr. Philip T. Neisser '79. To achieve the honor of being...
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — 10th Mountain Division leadership is reminding Soldiers which locations are off-limits ahead of the summer season. This is outlined in a Memorandum issued last summer by 10th Mountain Division Commanding General Major General Milford H. Beagle, Jr. The policy states that Soldiers are restricted...
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new tradition began at Power Play Sports in Watertown on Tuesday, when Immaculate Heart Central Senior, Benjamin Wiley received the first-ever Obie O’Brien award. The $500 scholarship was sponsored by The Eatery and presented through the Power Play Sports Foundation in honor of...
The Norwood American Legion held a flag burning ceremony on Tuesday, June 14 for Flag Day at the Post located at 10 Maple Street. Tattered, faded, worn and unserviceable flags were burned following a dedication ceremony spearheaded by the Legion Officers and members. Pictured here are the Post Sgt. at Arms Chris Sherman and member Steve Thompson. Photo Submitted by Elaine Saarinen.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 30-year-old Syracuse man facing a public lewdness charge in West Carthage was charged with the same offense in Watertown on Sunday. In fact, city police say it’s his fourth public lewdness arrest in Watertown since February. According to police, Elvin Nieves exposed and...
POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Potsdam Police Department is searching for 33-year-old Emily C. Oakes. According to Police, Oakes is a fugitive and is wanted for the Possession of a Forged Instrument in the First Degree. A warrant for Oakes’ arrest was issued by the Potsdam Town Court on...
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A portion of the Maple City Trail in Ogdensburg will soon be closed for public use. To facilitate repairs, the Crescent Park portion of the Maple City Trail is set to be closed until further notice beginning July 5, 2022. According to Ogdensburg’s Department of...
The 28th annual Canton-Potsdam Hospital Guild Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, July 9, at the Partridge Run Golf & Country Club, Canton. To register a team, visit www.CPHGuild.com or call 315-261-0723. Last year’s event included the Kinney Foundation team members, from left, David Schryver, Mark Brackett, and David Mastrangelo. Photo submitted by the CPH Guild.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued tornado watches across the North Country. According to the NWS, this applies to several counties in New York including Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties as there is a higher risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon. The NWS...
JEFFERSON COUNTY- The man accused of exposing himself while in view of two children near a West Carthage playground was charged by police the very next day for public lewdness. Elvin Nieves, 30, of Syracuse, NY has been arrested four times for public lewdness since February, according to what local...
(WWNY) - Less than a decade ago, Melisa Schonfield of Dexter wanted her grandson’s father dead and his body thrown to alligators. Today, she talks about the desperate plea for help that left her locked up in state prison. Schonfield spent 1,385 days behind bars after pleading guilty to...
(WWNY) - We start this edition with animal sightings. A bull moose was seen at Sevey’s Point near Childwold, sent in by Scott McWharf. It’s pretty rare to see one and even rarer to get great pics. Wade Sanford got an aesthetic shot of a deer on the...
