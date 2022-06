>Harrisburg City Council Approves Spending over $15M in Federal Funds. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The Harrisburg City Council has approved ways to spend more than 15-million dollars in American Rescue Act Plan funds. The plans were given the go-ahead at a legislative session Tuesday night by a 7-0 vote. Some five and a half million dollars will go for HVAC improvements at the public safety building. Other money will go toward budget items that couldn't be funded due to lost revenue from the pandemic. Also, five-thousand-dollars bonuses will go to qualifying city firefighters and police officers.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO