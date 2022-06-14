Wilkes-Krier Still Holds the Top Spot After Day Two of the Michigan Open at -11

TRAVERSE CITY – Ann Arbor’s Patrick Wilkes-Krier still remains in solo first place at -11 after round two of the Michigan Open Championship at Grand Traverse Resort on Tuesday.

Last year’s runner-up, Wilkes-Krier shot round’s best 64 on day one and then wrapped up the second round with a 69. He finished the day with 5 total birdies and an eagle on hole 3.

In second place is Dearborn Heights resident Joseph Juszczyk. He made a huge move up the leaderboard with a -9 round to move to 7-under par overall on the tournament.

And in third is Grosse Point Farms’ amateur Coalter Smith with a -6 after two days of play.

Round three is set to begin Wednesday morning, with the first group teeing off at 8 a.m.