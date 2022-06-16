Ozzy Osbourne's Guitarist Zakk Wylde Speaks out on Icon's Surgery
By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
4 days ago
Zakk Wylde, the lead guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne's band, is among those wishing the singer the best after Sharon Osbourne said her husband needs major surgery. On Friday, Sharon told her co-hosts on the U.K.'s The Talk she would be leaving the show for about a month to be by Osbourne's...
Sharon Osbourne's daughter Aimee has shared a heartbreaking statement after escaping a fire at her recording studio last week. The musician left the burning building with her producer, but tragically a third person lost their life. In a message posted on Instagram, Aimee named the victim, Nathan Avery Edwards, known...
Kelly Osbourne is on the hunt for a new home for her growing family! The 37-year-old former reality star was spotted house-hunting in Los Angeles on May 26 sporting an adorable pair of overalls that fit snuggly around her growing baby belly. The overalls were a light-denim wash and she paired them with a darker denim jacket and black rubber slides. She had her purple hair down. You can see the photos of the middle child of Sharon Osbourne, 69, and Ozzy Osbourne, 73, here.
"Ozzy Osbourne is dead" became a hot topic after buzzes about the rocker's alleged passing surfaced. Osbourne faced the life-altering surgery on Monday, wherein his doctors realigned the pins in his neck and back following his fall in 2019. Fans were left worried, especially since the major operation would require a lengthy amount of recovery due to his age.
Sharon Osbourne and pregnant daughter Kelly were seen visiting Ozzy Osbourne at the hospital amid Ozzy's "major operation" on Monday afternoon. The family hasn't publicly shared the medical procedure Ozzy had to undergo, but Sharon indicated it would be a difficult surgery, and she was flying back to the West Coast to be by his side.
Princess Märtha Louise, daughter of Norway’s King Harald, has confirmed her engagement to American boyfriend, Durek Verrett.In a statement shared by the royal palace, via AP, Harald and his wife Queen Sonja announced their daughter’s engagement and said that they “wish [Princess Märtha Louise and Verrett] all the best for the future”.The 50-year-old Norwegian princess shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday and posted a photo with her fiancé with a green ring on her finger. In the caption, she expressed how much she loves and appreciates Verrett.“I am so happy to announce that I am engaged to Shaman Durek,...
RAY Liotta, the brilliant actor who made his name in Martin Scorsese's crime classic Goodfellas, has passed away. The star died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming Dangerous Waters, according to Deadline. There were no signs of foul play or anything suspicious about the death,...
The Duchess of Sussex has been pictured with her baby daughter Lili at home in Windsor at the little girl's intimate first birthday party. Prince Harry and Meghan's close friend, photographer Misan Harriman, shared the black-and-white group photo on Instagram which also featured his wife and daughters. "It was such...
Michael J. Fox is opening up about his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease. The Life With Mikey star went public about his condition in 1998 but continued working on shows like Boston Legal, The Good Wife, and The Michael J. Fox Show. In many of his roles, he played a character also living with the disease, bringing more awareness to the matter. He's since largely retired from acting altogether and recently revealed that he doesn't like to take roles due to not being able to remember many lines. In an interview on Mike Birbiglia's podcast Working It Out, he got real about having trouble with dialogue in scripts, Yahoo News reports. "I don't take on something with a lot of lines, because I can't do it," he admitted. "And for whatever reason, it just is what it is. I can't remember five pages of dialogue. I can't do it. It can't be done. So I go to the beach."
Justin Bieber has revealed that he’s experiencing “full paralysis” on the right side of his face, as a result of a virus. The “Peaches” singer, who is currently on his Justice World Tour, originally postponed his Toronto concert dates due to an undisclosed illness. However, on Friday (10 June), Bieber posted a video on Instagram to show and explain to fans the extent of his ailment, which he has attributed to Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The syndrome is said to occur in people who’ve had chickenpox. “Hey everyone, Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going...
Valerie Bertinelli is embracing the single life. The actress and Food Network host, 62, explained that she has no plans to remarry after filing for divorce from her husband of 10 years Tom Vitale as she appeared on the Today show with Hoda Kotb. "I am gonna be more than...
Congratulations are in order for Grey's Anatomy star Chris Carmack and his wife Erin Slaver who have announced the birth of their second child!. The actor, who has been playing Dr Atticus 'Link' Lincoln on the ABC medical drama since 2018, took to Instagram to announce the news that their bundle of joy - who they have named Cielle Estee Carmack - had arrived a few weeks earlier than expected. In the photos, the 41-year-old actor could be seen holding his newborn daughter in his arms, with Erin resting her head on his shoulder.
Amanda Holden suffered an awkward moment on Wednesday night's live Britain's Got Talent semi final. The TV star, 51, was left red faced after she told teenage comic Eva Abley, who has cerebral palsy, that she had 'funny bones.'. Eva, 14, was being critiqued by Amanda and her fellow judges...
Priscilla Anne Presley is one of America’s beaus and ex-wife to the late King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. The 77-year-old actress and businesswoman is the co-founder and chairman of Elvis Presley Enterprises, which managed the famous Graceland Estate, which was Elvis’ home during his life. She...
BELOVED television host Carson Daly has made tremendous progress with his health after undergoing a new procedure. Carson Daly has dealt with back pain for decades due to a snowmobile accident, but he's closer to recovery after receiving a new treatment. The TODAY co-host, 48, received a new procedure called...
Rock-and-roll music legend Elvis Presley's mark on music continues to reverberate in pop culture decades after his death in 1977. The musician's life and impactful legacy is being explored in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming film, "Elvis." The biopic centers around Presley (Austin Butler) and his relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). "Elvis" has Luhrmann's creative, unique style, filled with musical numbers, over-the-top costumes, bright colors, and a cast that perfectly embodies the real-life characters intertwined in Presley's extraordinary life.
Queen Elizabeth‘s Platinum Jubilee honoring her record breaking 70 year reign was surely a series of events to remember. Perhaps one of the most touching moments was when the 96-year-old monarch greeted a large crowd from the Buckingham Palace on June 5. During the visit, she wore a bright green coat and hat, white gloves, and a layered pearl necklace.
Charissa Thompson recently spoke out about her choice to end her two-year marriage. The sportscaster filed official documents in May, bringing a close to the coupling. The details come from The Blast, revealing that the Fox NFL Kickoff host is walking away from sports agent Kyle Thousand, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending the marriage. The pair wed at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020. According to Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are the proud parents of two grown-up children, who have both followed in their footsteps into the public eye. Their son Travis Bacon is a musician in a heavy metal band, and dresses in gothic clothing. Celebrating his appearance in a rare personal post this...
Toby Keith has revealed he has stomach cancer. The country icon, 60, shared the news via an Instagram post on Sunday, June 12, where he confirmed he was diagnosed last fall and has been receiving treatment for the last six months. “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax,” he wrote in the message, also shared to Twitter.
Bruce Willis donned a casual ensemble during a rare appearance out in Los Angeles on Friday. The 67-year-old actor stepped out in a white t-shirt with a small logo over the left side of his chest. He added a pair of skinny black pants to his outfit, and he walked...
