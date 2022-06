Lake Somerville has been placed under a Stage 1 Drought Watch. The Brazos River Authority (BRA) said in a letter Monday to the City of Brenham that due to drier-than-normal conditions in the Lake Somerville area, a Stage 1 Drought Watch condition has been activated. This entails a voluntary five percent reduction of the water use that would have occurred in the absence of any drought contingency measures.

SOMERVILLE, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO