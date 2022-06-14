Toledo Fire sending excess gear to firefighters in Serbia

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo couple was convicted for starving their three-month-old daughter to death on Wednesday. According to the court documents, both Matthew Marx and Paulina Valdivia were convicted of reckless homicide and sentenced to two and a half years in jail. In March the couple withdrew previous pleas of not guilty. In September of 2021, the couple was living out of town when they were arrested and brought back to Toledo.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO