Toledo Fire sending excess gear to firefighters in Serbia

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For months Shareen Strozier has been working to get her neighbor out of his unfit home and into a safer one, both so she can live in a habitable environment and so she doesn’t have to worry about the eyesore catching on fire. The last...
PERRYSBURG TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Two suspects were identified and arrested for stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a local department store on Thursday. According to Perrysburg Township Police, Brian O’Neal, of Lima, was arrested on May 27 in Lima, and Tiffany Giddings, of Michigan, was arrested in Toledo on Thursday.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Oregon police are looking for the suspects who they say broke into the Dirt Cheap Tobacco store. Investigators telling 13abc these are the same thieves that rammed a vehicle into a Toledo smoke shop during a smash and grab. In the surveillance video you can see the blue Mazada pull up and ram the glass before the suspects run in.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department is urging the public not to open fire hydrants even as the extreme heat rolls in. Not only is it illegal, it can cause dangerous conditions for firefighters in case of an emergency. TFRD’s Public Information Officer, Pvt. Sterling Rahe,...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local organization lost over $7,000 after a someone allegedly broke in and stole from them during a staff meeting. Team Recovery, a local organization that helps those struggling with addiction, just opened its new location on West Sylvania Avenue a week ago. Within that time, the organization was allegedly broken into and is now out $7,500 -- and it was all caught on camera.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TFRD has deemed a local house fire suspicious on Tuesday. TFRD responded to a call for a house fire on the 3800 block of Pitt Street. According to the TFRD battalion chief, no one was home when the fire started. The residents of the house told TFRD they came home and saw smoke coming from the top floor.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg Township Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing male. According to PTPD, Alexander Jay Lankford of Oregon Road last had contact with his family on June 14 around 4:30 p.m. PTPD says there are concerns that he may harm himself. Lankford is...
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two Toledo police cars collided with each other Tuesday night while chasing a suspect in west Toledo. One police vehicle was travelling southbound on Secor Road approaching Central Avenue in the left lane, while another was travelling the same direction in the right lane. Both crews were responding to a foot pursuit of a domestic violence suspect about 7:30 p.m.
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - A body was found in the Shaffer Rd home where firefighters put out a blaze Monday night. Investigators are evaluating the scene. The body has not yet been identified. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here...
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department is investigating the death of 27-year-old Tori Saunder in an apartment in north Toledo. Police were dispatched to 730 Bush St. Tuesday at 8:45 a.m. TPD's Vice investigative unit and the Lucas County Coroners Office also responded to assist in the investigation.
ToledoEdison has reported and fixed numerous power outages in the region. The storm's effects are still being felt as local power grids struggle to stay on. Power outages have swept through northwest Ohio and much of the rest of the state after a severe storm, which was classified as a derecho, moved through the region Monday night into early Tuesday morning.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tracie Graham says she’s not a happy camper. “When I woke up this morning at 6 o’clock, I stepped into puddles of water. My carpet is soaking wet,” describes Graham while walking through her apartment. “My shoes are, my shoes are completely soaked.”
SWANTON, Ohio — One body has been found in a house fire in Swanton, Ohio just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday. The garage was engulfed in flames when multiple agencies responded to the home at 11000 block of Shaffer Road to assist in fighting the fire. Deputies are working...
A Bowling Green man was arrested after he allegedly entered an apartment, sat down and ate snacks and refused to leave. Devin Brownlee, 29, was charged with criminal trespass in a habitation and taken to the Wood County jail. Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the 300 block...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo couple was convicted for starving their three-month-old daughter to death on Wednesday. According to the court documents, both Matthew Marx and Paulina Valdivia were convicted of reckless homicide and sentenced to two and a half years in jail. In March the couple withdrew previous pleas of not guilty. In September of 2021, the couple was living out of town when they were arrested and brought back to Toledo.
(PRESS RELEASE) FINDLAY, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Mike Ohlrich, of Liberty Center, has a new assignment in Fulton County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. A 2009 graduate of the Wildlife Officer Academy, Officer Ohlrich most recently served in Lucas County. Officer...
TOLEDO, Ohio — Antwan Walker, 17, was shot in an alley between houses on Burnham and Vermaas avenues shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday in west Toledo, according to Toledo Police Department Lt. Dan Gerken. Walker was treated on the scene and died after being transported to Mercy Health -...
TOLEDO, Ohio — North Huron Street. The block of North Huron Street between Monroe and Washington streets behind the Fifth Third Stadium will be closed from 8 a.m. on Thursday to 11 p.m. on Saturday for the Epilepsy Center's Practically a Golf Tournament at Blarney's Irish Pub. No detour...
MONROE, Mich. – A Monroe man who disappeared 31 years ago after an argument with his brother is still missing. Joey Johnathon Haines was last seen in Monroe, Michigan on June 15, 1991. He got into an argument with his brother and walked out of the house into the...
