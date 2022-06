BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police are currently investigating two potentially related shooting incidents that occurred in Biloxi Monday and Wednesday. The first shooting occurred at the 100 block of Rodenberg Avenue on Monday around 10 p.m. Police arrived on scene to find a business and two apartments struck by bullets. While investigating the incident, a 21-year-old male victim who had been struck was transported to a local hospital. He has since been treated and released.

