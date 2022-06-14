Hydrate IV Bar to open on Mockingbird Lane in Dallas

Last month, the Dallas City Council unanimously voted to pass the Dallas Humane Pet Store Ordinance which will take effect on November 11th of this year. “Since January 2021, we have been working tirelessly to pass this Ordinance to close the puppy mill pipeline in Dallas to stop hundreds of sick puppies from being shipped from out-of-state puppy mills,” Stacy Sutton Kerby, Director of Government Relations at Texas Humane Legislation Network (THLN), said in a statement. “Over the years, the THLN helpline has regularly received complaints about Dallas retail stores selling sick or unhealthy puppies. We are so grateful to Chair Adam Bazaldua, Mayor Pro Team Chad West, the entire Quality of Life, Arts, & Culture Committee, and city staff for their support and attention to such a vital animal welfare issue right here in our community.
