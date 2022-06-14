ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Hydrate IV Bar to open on Mockingbird Lane in Dallas

By Matt Payne
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago
Hydrate IV Bar will open June 18 at 5331 E. Mockingbird Lane,...

Related
papercitymag.com

A Notable, No-Frills Dive Bar by SMU, a Unique Burger Joint in Plano, and More Dallas Food Accolades

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

Reata Asked for Suggestions on a New Home, and You, and Barry Corbin, Delivered

In March, Mike Micallef, president of Reata restaurant, announced that he was exploring alternative locations for his popular downtown dining destination after his Sundance Square Management landlords appeared disinclined to offer a lease renewal. Micallef said this week that nothing has changed with the status of a lease renewal. Radio...
FORT WORTH, TX
Lifestyle
CW33

Dads can get free gas in North Texas this weekend, here’s where and when

DALLAS (KDAF) — We’re all hurting from these record-high gas prices and for this Father’s Day, why not give your father some relief at the pump. North Texas Honda Dealers wants to give back to the dads in North Texas with free gas. Dealers will be popping up at local gas stations in Fort Worth and Frisco to give out free gas to fathers, no matter what car they drive.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mountain Mike's Pizza to open Lewisville location

Mountain Mike’s Pizza is opening a location at 4740 SH 121, Ste. 900, Lewisville, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation project document. Mountain Mike’s Pizza is a pizzeria chain that has expanded into Texas this year. In addition to pizza, Mountain Mike’s offers wings, sandwiches and salads. Work on the Lewisville location is set to be completed Dec. 12.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Hotworx to open Lewisville location in Castle Hills

Hotworx is set to open July 11 at The Realm at Castle Hills in Lewisville. Hotworx is a fitness studio that offers members unlimited, 24-hour access to virtually instructed infrared sauna workouts. Some of these workouts include hot yoga, hot Pilates, hot cycle and many more. Hotworx will be located at 4622 Windhaven Parkway, Ste. 300, Lewisville. 469-991-0072. www.hotworx.net/studio/lewisville-castlehills.
LEWISVILLE, TX
WFAA

There's a big new homeowner in North Texas, quite literally

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — North Texas has a big new homeowner, literally. Shaquille O'Neal, the basketball hall of famer and NBA analyst for TNT, has purchased a home in Collin County, his realtor confirmed to WFAA. No, we don't know where, exactly, the 7-footer will be living (or whether...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
getnews.info

A Rare Pink Pug named Butterball From North Texas Is Making An Appearance On Nov 12 In Dallas

Butterball is among the group of less than 100 rare pink pugs in the world. Pugs are much loved all over the world. They are cute and cuddly, with a unique personality. The pink pugs are another breed of pugs that have been making the news. They are so-called because they have a cream-colored coat instead of the standard fawn or black-colored coat. It is caused by a lack of pigment in their skin, iris, and hair. This is also known as albinism. Pink pugs have beautiful blue eyes.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Marco’s Pizza opens location in Grapevine

Marco’s Pizza opened in mid-May at 2150 W. Northwest Highway, Ste. 117, Grapevine. Marco’s Pizza is a counter-service chain restaurant that offers specialty or custom pizzas for takeout or delivery. Orders can be placed by phone or online. Marco’s Pizza is created with fresh dough and quality ingredients, according to its website. 817-767-3100. www.marcos.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX
dmagazine.com

The Ultimate Dallas Food Hack: Eat Lunch in Deep Ellum

Psychologists like to administer something called the Alternative Uses Test. Unlike the Rorschach, it doesn’t require staring at blobs or revealing your Freudian obsessions. Instead, it’s a test of your problem-solving skills and your ability to adapt to unfamiliar situations. The test measures “divergent thinking,” whether you can let your mind follow a new or unusual path to solutions.
DALLAS, TX
texasstandard.org

Not just nostalgia: An argument for reconsidering the mall

Generations of Americans have memories related to malls: the smells of baking pretzels and cookies, the sounds of fountains and canned, indistinguishable tunes, and the exhaustion of realizing after a few hours of shopping that you need to walk to other side of the enormous structure. But the new book...
AUSTIN, TX
worldanimalnews.com

Dallas Bans The Sale Of Dogs & Cats In Retail Pet Stores Beginning In November 2022

Last month, the Dallas City Council unanimously voted to pass the Dallas Humane Pet Store Ordinance which will take effect on November 11th of this year. “Since January 2021, we have been working tirelessly to pass this Ordinance to close the puppy mill pipeline in Dallas to stop hundreds of sick puppies from being shipped from out-of-state puppy mills,” Stacy Sutton Kerby, Director of Government Relations at Texas Humane Legislation Network (THLN), said in a statement. “Over the years, the THLN helpline has regularly received complaints about Dallas retail stores selling sick or unhealthy puppies. We are so grateful to Chair Adam Bazaldua, Mayor Pro Team Chad West, the entire Quality of Life, Arts, & Culture Committee, and city staff for their support and attention to such a vital animal welfare issue right here in our community.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

