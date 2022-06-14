Hydrate IV Bar to open on Mockingbird Lane in Dallas

Butterball is among the group of less than 100 rare pink pugs in the world. Pugs are much loved all over the world. They are cute and cuddly, with a unique personality. The pink pugs are another breed of pugs that have been making the news. They are so-called because they have a cream-colored coat instead of the standard fawn or black-colored coat. It is caused by a lack of pigment in their skin, iris, and hair. This is also known as albinism. Pink pugs have beautiful blue eyes.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO