MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Tourism Bureau, a division of the Morris County Economic Development Alliance, is pleased to announce a new series of outdoor heritage walking tours that begin June 25. There are four thematic tours that highlight the people, events, and architecture of Morristown, originally settled around 1715. Each tour will last between 45 and 60 minutes, and the cost is $25.00 per person. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required.

MORRISTOWN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO