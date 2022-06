The 50th anniversary of the annual Rainbow Family Gathering of the Tribes is expected to be in Routt County, according to a Facebook post from the group. The group boasts being the largest non-organization of non-members in the world and has been meeting for the last handful of days near Oak Creek to pick a location for the gathering, which is expected to draw tens of thousands of people to public lands. The apparent location was announced Tuesday, June 14.

ROUTT COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO