ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Slain local father Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife retains criminal defense attorney

By Gretchen Kernbach, Action News Jax
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h4hqr_0gAlnh0U00
Jared Galen Bridegan (Jacksonville Beach Police Department)

New reports reveal the ex-wife of a slain local father of four has retained counsel as the unsolved case reaches four months without an arrest.

According to Fox News, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez and her husband Mario Fernandez have hired criminal defense attorney Hank Coxe.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Coxe is a well-known personality in the Jacksonville courtroom. He’s formerly represented former Latitude CEO Brent Brown, who was indicted on federal tax fraud charges, as well as then-12-year old Cristian Fernandez, who was charged as an adult for first-degree murder in the death of his 2-year-old half-brother.

Coxe told Fox News he was retained to see if steps could be taken to protect Shanna Gardner-Fernandez’s young twins from publicity surrounding the murder. Fernandez and Bridegan shared 9-year-old twins Abby and Liam.

Back in April, the Daily Mail published an article with pictures of them in a park with Fernandez.

As for any other reasons behind his hiring, Coxe told Fox “there is none.”

Action News Jax law and safety expert Dale Carson said even though Coxe is only listed as a criminal defense attorney on his firm’s website, he can take any case he wants.

Carson is currently a criminal defense attorney himself. He’s also a former FBI agent.

“We’re allowed under bar rules to essentially represent somebody in any legal matter,” Carson said.

Action News Jax reached out to Fernandez for comment. She did not answer or return our call.

Jacksonville Beach Police said they are not revealing any information on whether detectives have a person of interest or suspect.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Sergeant Tonya Tator said detectives are still looking for that dark-colored Ford F-150 truck.

“They are working diligently day to day, trying to get more information and get this case resolved,” Tator said.

She said there is still not a lot of new information to share because it may jeopardize the case.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“When some information does come available that we can release to the public without jeopardizing the case, we most certainly will let everybody know,” Tator said.

We reached out to Coxe ourselves but he did not get back to us.

Bridegan’s widow Kirsten wished to not comment at this time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Microsoft exec who was mysteriously gunned down in front of his little girl in affluent Florida neighborhood hires attorney as it's revealed she 'SPIED on him' during acrimonious divorce

The ex-wife of a Microsoft exec who was shot and killed in front of his two-year-old daughter has hired a criminal defense lawyer as it's revealed she allegedly 'spied on him' during a bitter divorce. Shanna Fernandez, 35, and her new husband, Mario, have hired attorney Henry Coxe III, the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Trial Begins for Woman Accused of Murdering Husband — Who'd Once Been Her Stepfather — with Kitchen Knife

Opening statements began Thursday morning in the murder trial of Danielle Redlick, a Florida woman who is accused of stabbing her husband to death in 2019. Redlick, 47, has been charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of Michael Redlick. Prosecutors allege that after Danielle Redlick stabbed him to death, she waited 11 hours to call for help, during which time she allegedly swiped through a dating app.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Beast

Teen Enraged by Dad’s Engagement Pleads Guilty to Murdering His Fiancée

An Alabama teen pleaded guilty Thursday to shooting and killing a 66-year-old woman who was engaged to his father, court records show. According to authorities, Ross Jonathan McFarland, 16, was upset that his father, local Auburn physician Dr. John McFarland, became engaged only 11 months after his mother died. He therefore “harbored animosity” toward the new fiancée, Martha White. In October 2019, police say they found White dead at a home with a gunshot wound to her face. AL.com reports that she was a mother, grandmother, and retired school teacher. Dr. McFarland later told investigators that his .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun had disappeared from the home, and a witness told police that the disgruntled teen pulled the trigger. The teen was arrested the following day and has now been sentenced to 50 years behind bars.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville Beach, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother sues TikTok for 10-year-old daughter’s death

The mother of a 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl who allegedly died while copying a social media “black out” challenge has sued TikTok for her wrongful death.Nylah Anderson, who died in December 2021, was at home when her family said the “happy” child attempted the “black out” challenge and died.Analysis of her phone found Nylah had watched a “black out” challenge video on TikTok at the time of her death, Ms Anderson’s attorney Jeffrey Goodman told Bloomberg News.She allegedly discovered the challenge on her “for you” page on TikTok, which recommends videos to users. Her mother, Tawainna Anderson’s said her daughter was a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Defense Attorney#Fbi Agent#Ex Wife#Murder#Violent Crime#Fox News#The Daily Mail#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Suspect uses hidden gun to fatally shoot police officer who uncuffed him to let him smoke

A suspect used a hidden gun to shoot and kill a police officer who let him go outside a station to smoke during questioning.Gary Rowland, 30, was arrested in Kentucky last month on drugs and firearms warrants and was accused of violating the terms of his parole.Officials say he was being interviewed following his arrest at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, when he asked if he could go outside the building to smoke.It was then that he allegedly pulled out the concealed weapon and killed Calloway County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jody Cash.“While smoking, Mr Rowland produced a handgun, which had...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
TheDailyBeast

Dad Left Vile Note for Estranged Wife After Drowning Their Three Kids in a Bathtub, Feds Say

The Illinois man facing charges for allegedly drowning his three children in a bathtub left a chilling note for his estranged wife to find, prosecutors said Wednesday. “Mr. Karels left a note in the home, which stated, ‘If I can’t have them, neither can you,’” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said during a Wednesday court hearing for Jason Karels.
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
The Independent

Mother condemns ‘giggling and smirking’ murderers behind stabbing of 16-year-old

The mother of a 16-year-old stabbing victim has hit out at her son’s killers for “giggling and smirking” throughout their trial.Kelly Brown entered the witness box at Manchester Crown Court to pay tribute to Rhamero West – nephew of ex-Manchester City footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips – as she gave her victim impact statement.On Friday, Ryan Cashin, 19, Marquis Richards, 17, and Giovanni Lawrence, 20, were sentenced for the murder of Rhamero in the street in Old Trafford last September.The teenager was chased by car and on foot by the defendants before Cashin caught up and attacked him with a long-bladed knife....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Drug dealer jailed for at least 24 years for ‘brutal’ murder of three-year-old

A violent drug-user who murdered his partner’s three-year-old son after inflicting more than 20 rib fractures during weeks of “horrendous” beatings has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 24 years.Birmingham Crown Court heard that the force used by Nathanial Pope on Kemarni Watson Darby was similar to that normally caused by a car crash.Convicted drug-dealer Pope, 32, was found guilty by a jury in April, following a five-month trial which heard that the little boy had 34 separate areas of external injuries.Kemarni’s mother, Alicia Watson, was cleared of murder but found guilty of causing or allowing his...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
CBS Chicago

New details on the death of 8-year-old Amaria Osby, her mother is charged with murder

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details about the mother who, police said, admitted murdering her eight-year-old daughter in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood last week.CBS 2 was first to tell you about a recent visit to the home by the state's child welfare agency. CBS 2's Chris Tye has been on this story since the beginning and reports the family was on the radar of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) for five years.Most recently it was a domestic violence investigation that brought them to the home. But one week since the death of 8 year old Amaria Osby...
CHICAGO, IL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
72K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy