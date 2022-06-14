Heat Wave Rolls On, Severe Storms Possible Wednesday Evening

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It was another day with dangerous heat across the Gulf Coast. Mobile hit a record high of 101 degrees earlier this afternoon beating 100 degrees in 1913, and Pensacola tied its record of 100 degrees back in 1953. A few showers and storms formed west of I-65, but those will clear by the later evening hours. Temperatures will drop into the mid-70’s with mostly clear skies overnight tonight. Tomorrow will bring drier weather with no chance of rain, but it will still be a very hot day in the upper-90’s, so be sure to be drinking plenty of fluids and take frequent breaks if you plan to be outside.

MOBILE, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO