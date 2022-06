Dozens of North Texas families found their retirement accounts empty after falling victim to a multi-million-dollar Ponzi scheme.Scott Graham/Unsplash. Several North Texas families ended up falling to a serious Ponzi scheme. Over nearly two decades, prosecutors allege James Nix and his son, Bradley, defrauded 40 victim investors of nearly $6 million. CBS DFW reports that the pair operated an accounting firm out of a home in Lewisville, Texas. They promised their victim's high-interest returns of up to 10%.

LEWISVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO