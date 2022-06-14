ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia has thousands of summer camp slots available, jobs for teens

fox29.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia Parks and Recreation on Tuesday said it has roughly...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

South Philadelphia rec center gets multi-million dollar overhaul

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - The Vare Recreation Center is getting much needed rehabilitation and leaders hope the facelift provides more than just a safe space for kids to play. "This is a massive part of this community, this is a massive place for kids," Eagles Center Jason Kelce said. Football stars,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Wawa Welcome America Day 8: Enjoy Gospel Music With Yolanda Adams

Day 8 marks nearly the halfway point of the Wawa Welcome America Festival. There are two free events that are sure to brighten your day on Sunday, June 26, 2022. End your day with the moving and uplifting performance of Gospel on Independence from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Independence National Historic Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
phillyvoice.com

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free

Earlier this year, Community College of Philadelphia announced the expansion of the Octavius Catto Scholarship⁠ — a pivotal anti-poverty initiative between the College and City of Philadelphia aimed at making college more accessible for every Philadelphia resident. Catto Scholars are full-time College students who receive last-dollar funding to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philly is poised to give more money to violence prevention groups, but earlier grantees still haven’t been paid

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporter Sammy Caiola here. Geanna Williams-Davis beams at the entrance of a basement room in the Shepard Recreation in West Philly, greeting a line of still-waking adolescents headed in for breakfast. They take plates of baked goods, fruit, and cereal before sitting down at an arrangement of folding tables that will serve as their classroom for the day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

The Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll is back, turning the West Philly corridor into a rolling block party with $1 deals

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. The Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll returns on Thursday, bringing an evening of deals and fun to the West Philly corridor filled with one of the city’s most diverse collections of local businesses, many of them family-owned.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wooderice.com

The Barnes Foundation’s “Barnes on the Block” is Back With Food Trucks, Entertainment, a Beer Garden and Plenty of Art

Barnes on the Block is back at The Barnes Foundation (2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy), taking place on Sunday June 19th from 4 pm to 8 pm. Presented by PNC Arts Alive, and in partnership with Mural Arts Philadelphia, Barnes on the Block features plenty of outdoor fun for the entire family. This year’s celebration coincides with Juneteenth, Father’s Day, and the opening of the summer exhibition Isaac Julien: Once Again (Statues Never Die). Guests can stroll the parkway and enjoy visual art displays, family-friendly art-making, live performances, food trucks, a beer garden, and more.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camps#Parks And Recreation
MONTCO.Today

Millennials, Center City’s Saviors, Fled the Pandemic to the Burbs; Many May Not Return

Millennials, key to Center City's recent revival, left during the pandemic and may not be so eager to return. Center City saw tremendous progress over the past three decades, becoming a go-to spot for millennials who enjoyed the cultural, professional, and recreational opportunities there. But the pandemic led to yet another statistical round of residential flight to the suburbs, one of a number of population cycles the city has endured. Tom McGrath covered one family’s relo in Philadelphia Magazine.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

These Two Missing Cousins Walked Into A Philadelphia Tax Preparation Shop. They Never Walked Out.

Jerome Lawrence and Sindrell Oliver are cousins who live in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, Jerome was dropped off at Lehigh and 5th to catch the SEPTA bus. He rode the bus to the 5400 block of North 5th Street, where he met up with Sindrell. According to FOX 29, Jerome wanted to confront a man about a debt. Sindrell came to support his cousin.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Phillymag.com

Where to Eat in Philly After 11 P.M.

Are you hungry? Good, because it's midnight, you might be drunk, and almost everywhere else is closed. Late-night eating options have taken a serious hit over the last two years. As a result of the pandemic, many of our go-to spots have shuttered or reduced their hours. But if you’re out after most kitchens have closed and you want to eat something fried, hot, or possibly cheesy, there are still some essential spots that remain. In a city that takes drinking and eating as seriously as Philly does, late-night dining — especially drunken late-night dining — is like an Olympic sport, or at least a very challenging video game level. Here are our favorite places around the city to go after 11 p.m., from taco spots to Chinatown classics and bars serving Ethiopian cheesesteaks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX43.com

AG Josh Shapiro charged 8 City of Philadelphia employees with fraudulently obtaining PUA benefits through the CARES Act

PHILADELPHIA — Eight City of Philadelphia employees have been charged with theft by deception and other offenses related to their alleged attempt to illegally obtain Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits through the CARES Act, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday. The suspects were still employed by the City when...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Doctors, Scientists Gather In Philadelphia For Conference On Rare Disease That Causes Tumors To Grow On Nerve Tissue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An international group of doctors and scientists will be in Philadelphia this weekend. They’re gathering for a conference on a rare disease. Millions of families are anxiously waiting for advances and better treatments for this condition, including one in Montgomery County. “It can affect you in different ways,” 13-year-old Amaya Rottloff said. Amaya is talking about the genetic disorder she has, neurofibromatosis, that led to brain surgery. “It can affect your hearing, your sight, your walking ability,” she said. Amaya and her family know all about what’s commonly called NF, which causes tumors to grow on nerve tissue. “It’s had its ups and...
aroundambler.com

Ambler company receives a $15 million contract to fight bed bugs in Philadelphia’s public housing

Ambler-base Allergy Technologies and the Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) have launched a preventive program to keep bed bugs out of public housing developments. The program involves a $15 million, five-year contract for Allery Technologies to implement its, Allergy Technologies Affordable Housing Control and Prevention Program for Bed Bugs or ATAHC, in 6,000 residential units throughout Philadelphia.
AMBLER, PA
NBC Philadelphia

State Troopers Now Patrolling High-Crime Areas in Philly

Amid surging violence and a shortage in officers, Philadelphia Police announced a partnership with Pennsylvania State Police aimed at increasing the presence of law enforcement in areas of the city hit hardest by crime. The public safety program, named “Operation Trigger Lock,” puts state troopers with Philadelphia police highway patrol...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy