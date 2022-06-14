ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The World Games 2022 Golden Tickets Giveaway

By WVTM 13 Digital
 2 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Enter today for a chance to win two tickets to see all...

Alabama to play Gonzaga in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama men’s basketball team will face Gonzaga in the second annual C.M. Newton Classic at Legacy Arena in Birmingham on Dec. 17. Tickets for the public will go on sale later this fall. Hear what Tide coach Nate Oats said about the big game in the video above.
Your guide to 4th of July entertainment—fireworks, baseball + more

Get ready to don that red, white and blue—it’s almost time for the 4th of July weekend. From firework shows to baseball games, here are some fun ways to spend Independence Day around Birmingham. 1. I Love America Night. Vestavia Hills is doing the 4th of July big...
Meteorologist shares his story at monthly luncheon

Local meteorologist Fred Hunter reminisced about his time at WBRC and as a storyteller during the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon June 14 at Vestavia Country Club. Hunter is best known for his longtime news show, “Absolutely Alabama,” which produces uplifting and positive stories about people, places and...
Birmingham suburbs, are you nervous yet?

According to recently released U.S. Bureau of Census population estimates the City of Birmingham is now the 3rd largest city in Alabama. Until 2020 Birmingham was the largest city in the state. In 2020 Huntsville passed us. The drop from #1 to #2 may have been faster than expected, but...
Alabama Adventure taking part in ‘World’s Largest Coaster Ride’ Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Those who will be riding the Rampage rollercoaster at Alabama Adventure at 1 p.m. Thursday will be part of what is being billed as the “World’s Largest Coaster Ride” at 21 theme parks across the country. “ACE (American Coaster Enthusiasts) have asked us to participate in an event that is happening […]
Cities across Alabama pitching in for World Games security

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Cities across Alabama are pitching in to beef up security for the World Games in about three weeks. Tuesday, Birmingham City Council approved interlocal cooperation agreements with 18 agencies across Alabama. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
Mountain Brook seeks to help make The World Games a success

None of the athletic events of The World Games will take place in Mountain Brook but the city is doing its part to be a good host for the 10-day event. “In order to put something on this big, it requires the cooperation of more people than just Birmingham and Jefferson County,” City Manager Sam Gaston said. “We're trying to do our part to assist by providing some (police) officers.”
Long-awaited Woodlawn Theatre announces 2022 opening

Woodlawn Theatre, a live music venue development announced in 2019, is officially under construction. The theater — located in the historic Woodlawn commercial district — is expected to open in late summer and is now accepting booking and general inquiries. The venue will accommodate up to 250 people...
Free outdoor movies offered at Veterans Park again this month

The Free Friday Flicks outdoor movie series is coming back to Veterans Park in Hoover this year but once again only for the month of June. Movies are scheduled for each Friday night in June. The dates and movies are:. ► June 3 — “Encanto”. ► June 10...
'Juneteenth In The Magic City Festival' to be held Sunday in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Simone's Kitchen ATL is getting ready to host "Juneteenth In The Magic City Festival" that will take place this Sunday. The festival will be held at Club M located at 521 3rd Ave. West. The event features popular food trucks from the Magic City. Vendors, a firework show, live band and African dancers will also be at the festival.
Trussville’s new Corbeau Wine Bar + 4 more new Birmingham businesses to keep on your radar

As the summer heats up, it’s time to explore new businesses, and as always, support local. Here’s a taste of new Birmingham businesses and those coming soon. Get a glimpse at Petals of Serenity, now located in Trussville. Formerly based in Argo, Casie Hardin Bailey was operating her local floral company out of her home. Now, they have much more space to grow as they tackle wedding season this summer. Casey focuses on elegant, bright arrangements that will have everyone asking “who made this?”
Is this June hotter than usual - even for Alabama?

It’s not even officially summer yet, but most of Alabama is in the grip of a heatwave this week. Temperatures haven’t been record-breaking so far (though that could change today), but they are well above what is typical for this time of year, according to data from the National Weather Service.
This LGBTQ+ Affirming High School in Alabama Just Graduated Its First Class

Editor’s note: to protect students’ and families’ privacy, we have chosen to refer to students and their families by first name only. Last Friday evening, in Birmingham, Alabama, parents, guardians and friends sat under sparkling rows of string lights, waiting in joyous anticipation for the Magic City Acceptance Academy’s inaugural graduation ceremony.   Charity Jackson, Magic City’s […]
