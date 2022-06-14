The World Games 2022 Golden Tickets Giveaway

As the summer heats up, it’s time to explore new businesses, and as always, support local. Here’s a taste of new Birmingham businesses and those coming soon. Get a glimpse at Petals of Serenity, now located in Trussville. Formerly based in Argo, Casie Hardin Bailey was operating her local floral company out of her home. Now, they have much more space to grow as they tackle wedding season this summer. Casey focuses on elegant, bright arrangements that will have everyone asking “who made this?”

