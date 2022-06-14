ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio carry teachers

Fox 59
 2 days ago

Family of Clark-Pleasant middle schooler suing district …. Workers swelter in central Indiana's extreme heat. Family of slain Anderson rapper 'Lil Devin' seeking …. IMPD: Child dead after being pulled from apartment ….

fox59.com

Fox 59

Indiana organizations receive $35 million in public health grants

Grants totaling $35 million are being distributed across Indiana to help make communities healthier.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Indiana man captures video of house falling into Yellowstone River

Indiana man from Terre Haute captures video of house falling into Yellowstone River.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Fox 59

Workers swelter in central Indiana's extreme heat

As extreme heat locks in over central Indiana, Hoosiers who work outside for a living are paying the price.
CENTRAL, IN
Fox 59

Relief is underway, humidity lowers behind first of two fronts

Several locations endured their fourth day of heat indices of 100-degrees or higher, relief is slowly underway. It was still sticky Thursday afternoon especially where dew points “pool” and spike just before a wind shifting front passed. The heat index had jumped and exceeded 100-degrees in many locations for the 4th straight day. Indianapolis “only” peaked at 99° for the second straight day while south, Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville hit triple digit heat indices. The heat advisories will no longer be required as cooling is forecast behind not one but two passing cold fronts. The first front honestly is more of a dry line, behind this front the dew point, the real measure of moisture, is lowering. Late Thursday the air was drier but dry air heats better than moist so therefore the temps north were in the mid 90s late day.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

2 Indiana restaurants make DoorDash’s Most Loved list

Two Indiana restaurants have been recognized as being among the best of the best, in a new list by DoorDash. The food delivery service announced its first ever awards list honoring the 100 Most Loved All Star Restaurants in the United States for 2022. The qualifying businesses are not only...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Another hot day in Indiana; Relief on the way

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off in the 80s once again, feeling sticky and uncomfortable. We have another hot day ahead before the relief hits us on Friday. A Heat Advisory has been issued across central Indiana until 9 p.m. tonight. This means temperatures will top off in the 90s with feel-like temperatures approaching the triple digits. Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water. Stay indoors if you can.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

National Youth Poet Laureate

Park Tudor graduate, Alyssa Gaines recently was named the National Youth Poet Laureate. She beat out more than 60 other poets nationwide to earn the prestigious title. The incoming Harvard freshman is the first-ever recipient from Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

$200,000 worth of stolen Lululemon leggings recovered in California

(KTLA) – California Highway Patrol investigators intercepted a shipment of stolen Lululemon leggings worth more than $200,000 in Orange County, officials said Monday. CHP investigators assigned to a retail crime task force on June 6 found out about three large boxes with Lululemon merchandise that had been shipped from Ohio and was destined for an apartment complex in La Habra.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Fox 59

Hottest weather of the year continues on Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS – We find ourselves on day three with highs temps above 90 degrees, which officially makes this stretch a “heat wave.” A record high low temp was set on Tuesday morning and the afternoon high of 93 fell just one degree short of the record. We broke another record high low temp this morning as we begun the AM at 75. Temps will come close to records late this afternoon and the heat will remain on blast after today as well.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

