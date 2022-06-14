ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indy tenants report broken air conditioners during heat wave

Fox 59
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents at several properties across Indianapolis reported broken...

fox59.com

Related
Fox 59

Relief is underway, humidity lowers behind first of two fronts

Several locations endured their fourth day of heat indices of 100-degrees or higher, relief is slowly underway. It was still sticky Thursday afternoon especially where dew points “pool” and spike just before a wind shifting front passed. The heat index had jumped and exceeded 100-degrees in many locations for the 4th straight day. Indianapolis “only” peaked at 99° for the second straight day while south, Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville hit triple digit heat indices. The heat advisories will no longer be required as cooling is forecast behind not one but two passing cold fronts. The first front honestly is more of a dry line, behind this front the dew point, the real measure of moisture, is lowering. Late Thursday the air was drier but dry air heats better than moist so therefore the temps north were in the mid 90s late day.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Watch Indiana Mechanic Find Unique Stowaway Tucked Under SUV

You've likely read or heard stories about stray cats climbing up under parked cars looking for a place to catch a nap or get warm. This story is kind of like that, but I'm guessing this mechanic in Kokomo, Indiana would have preferred finding a cat in the SUV he was working on instead of what was actually hiding in there.
KOKOMO, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
WISH-TV

Will the power stay on during Indiana’s heat wave?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A major test of the electrical grid is coming this week as temperatures approach record-high territory. I-Team 8 asked local electric power providers: Will the system meet demand when it hits the peak?. The bottom line, the electrical grid — or at least the people keeping...
WTHI

1 of 2 girls dead after vanishing in Indianapolis area pond

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say one of two girls pulled Wednesday from a suburban Indianapolis retention pond has died at a hospital. State conservation officers said Thursday that one of the juveniles had died, while the other girl is hospitalized in critical condition at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
buildingindiana.com

$2.5B for a New EV Battery Manufacturing Facility

Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers joined executives from Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) and Samsung SDI to announce the joint venture’s plans to invest over $2.5 billion to build a new electric-vehicle battery manufacturing facility in Kokomo. To support the operation, the companies will create 1,400 new, high-wage jobs in Howard County. This project will establish Samsung SDI’s first presence in Indiana and its first manufacturing operations in the U.S.
KOKOMO, IN
indyschild.com

9 Places to Splash the Summer Away near Indianapolis

Finding somewhere to cool down on a hot day is easy this summer. From beaches to pools, the Indianapolis area has something for every age and every mood. Opening May 29 the park offers waterslides, a lazy river, the FlowRider (surf simulator), and more. Season passes are available as well as single day tickets priced at $12 for adults, $9 for kids and seniors. www.carmelclayparks.com/the-waterpark.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
News Break
Politics
Fox 59

EPA reports lists chemicals released by Plainfield Walmart fire

When the Walmart Distribution Center in Plainfield was destroyed by fire in March, the sky over the warehouse was blackened by a giant smoke plume. That smoke drifted north and east leading the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to issue an Air Quality Action Day advisory for Hendricks, Marion, Hamilton and Boone counties.
PLAINFIELD, IN
Fox 59

Boy Band themed Lyrical Lightning!

INDIANAPOLIS — Jillian and Ryan go head to head at today’s edition of Lyrical Lightning!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show, and much more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Get rid of old electronics during June 25 Indy event

INDIANAPOLIS – Maybe it’s an old TV or a computer that no longer works. Maybe it’s an old tablet or a phone that’s seen better days. No matter the case, you can get rid of some unwanted or obsolete electronic devices during an upcoming event. The Indianapolis Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) and Technology Recyclers […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 dead in shooting on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed on the Indy’s south side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Versailles Drive, near Epler Avenue and State Road 135. Police said officers arrived on scene and located one individual suffering […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

HC Tavern shares their winning Zoobilation dish

INDIANAPOLIS — The HC Tavern + Kitchen joins Jillian and Ryan in the studio to share their winning dish from Zoobilation. Their Sous Chef Rafael Garcia shares how their winning appetizer is made. Renee Finley a bartender at HC Tavern shares how they create their signature Elmo Cola drink.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

