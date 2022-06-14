ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Marcus Freeman takes yet another jab at Ohio State

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16mi0c_0gAllY5F00

Current Notre Dame head coach and former Ohio State linebacker Marcus Freeman is beginning to show his inexperience before he even coaches his first game on the sidelines.

If you are on this free Buckeye homer website, you are probably already aware that Freeman took a jab at his alma mater by alluding to making a mistake by choosing OSU over the Fighting Irish as a player. He later walked those comments back a wee bit, but it was a curious move for a guy that seems to have a lot of connections and relationships on the banks of the Olentangy.

Well, lesson not learned apparently.

Freeman once again fired a shot across the bow in an interview with CBS Sports, basically lobbing a virtual hand grenade at Ohio State’s academics. It’s the same institution he received his degree from in 2007.

“I’m not saying from top to bottom, but the majority of our kids, they — I want to say this the right way — are pushed to learn and their study habits are formulated every day. You can’t cheat academics at Notre Dame.”

To make his point, Freeman brought up the two most significant football stops in this career before coming to Notre Dame in 2021. At Ohio State, Freeman played defensive back for Tressel, eventually becoming a fifth-round NFL Draft choice of the Chicago Bears. At Cincinnati, he earned a reputation as one of the nation’s best defensive coordinators.

“You don’t go to class [at places like that]?” Freeman said rhetorically. “OK, take some online classes, show up for your appointments. At Notre Dame, you’re forced every day to go to class.”

OK?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13RRLm_0gAllY5F00
Nov 27, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman stands on the sideline during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

You’d like to think that there’s a purpose behind this, but we have to remember that Freeman isn’t used to being in the spotlight so much. Surely, there is no argument against Notre Dame’s academic standards being higher than Ohio State’s — that’s not debatable. But there’s simply nothing to gain with throwing shade at the school that provided a lot of opportunity for you both on and off the field, especially when your squad is set to play that monster of a program in their home stadium as the first game of the season.

Also, many former players and the like have come out to refute Freeman’s jab at players attending online courses at Ohio State (though we are indeed in the 21st century, so …)

If somehow, Freeman finds a way to direct his team to a victory in the ‘Shoe on September 3, he’ll look like a genius, but I’m not sure he expected to get so much blowback on comments he’s made without thinking first. Hopefully, for Irish fans, his judgment on the field is better than what he’s shown so far in the media.

Queue up the homemade signs and vitriol from the OSU fanbase when Freeman “comes home” in the fall.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
The Spun

Look: 4-Star Commit Has Message For Arch Manning

It seems everyone in the nation is attempting to recruit highly-touted quarterback Arch Manning to their college football programs. Earlier this week, the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs landed their first recruit of the month in Joshua Miller. The four-star offensive lineman, who was previously committed to Penn State, wasted no time in recruiting Manning to Athens.
NFL
The Spun

Condoleezza Rice Weighs In On Deshaun Watson: Fans React

Condoleeza Rice, a well-known Browns fans, recently opened up about the ongoing investigation into Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson. The former Secretary of State plans on withholding her judgement until the investigation is complete and all facts have been made available. “I’m someone who believes you keep an open mind until...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
South Euclid, OH
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
South Euclid, OH
Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Homer, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
The Spun

LeBron James Reacts To Draymond Green Winning Fourth NBA Title

Warriors star Draymond Green officially became a four-time NBA champion on Thursday night. Shortly after the final buzzer went off, LeBron James took to social media to congratulate him. Even though Green and James have been involved in several intense battles over the years, they clearly have a lot of...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
The Spun

Joe Burrow Has Honest Comment About Second Contract

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took the NFL world by storm in 2021, leading the franchise to a Super Bowl appearance. With the market for quarterbacks at an all-time high, Burrow should be able to break the bank at some point in the future. However, the former No. 1 pick isn't really concerned about his financial situation at this point.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

5-Star Wide Receiver Brandon Inniss Names Top 6 Schools

High school wide receiver Brandon Inniss whittled the field down to six finalists on Wednesday night. The five-star recruit revealed USC, Miami, Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, and Texas A&M as the six schools he's still considering. Inniss, who shared the news on his father's birthday, hasn't said when he plans on announcing his final decision.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Browns Star Appeared To Get Injured At Practice Thursday

During this Thursday's practice session, Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward was spotted walking slowly off the field and into the locker room. According to May Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Ward was being checked by the team's trainers before officially leaving the practice field. An official update on Ward's status has...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Jab#Cbs Sports#American Football#College Football#Buckeye#Osu#Notre Dame
Yardbarker

Sam Darnold’s Starting Career May Officially Be Over

The Carolina Panthers want to end the Sam Darnold era and his career as a starting quarterback. After trading for the quarterback last season, they are already set to move on from him one year later. The team got Matt Corral during the NFL Draft as one way to replace...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anonymous SEC coach about Arkansas football: “The next step is the hardest”

Arkansas football has risen under coach Sam Pittman. The question is when the waters will crest. Lindy’s college football preview magazine is on newsstands and inside anonymous SEC coaches dish on their fellow teams in the league. According to one such coach, the Razorbacks have impressed, but have their work cut out for them in making another jump. “The next step is the hardest step to take in the SEC. Going from 8-4 to 10,11,12 wins is a harder step than going from three wins to eight. It really is,” the coach told Lindy’s. Arkansas went from consecutive 2-10 seasons under Chad Morris...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Kayden McDonald, 4-star 2023 DL, names 3 Big Ten teams in top 10

Kayden McDonald is starting to narrow down his recruitment after picking up 44 scholarship offers. On Thursday, the blue-chip defensive lineman out of Georgia named his top 10 teams, including 3 from the Big Ten. Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State are in the mix for McDonald, a North Gwinnett...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Devastating Injury News

Boston College's football squad suffered a crushing injury blow. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Christian Mahogany is expected to miss the entire 2022 season after tearing the ACL in his right knee. The guard underwent surgery on May 27 after getting hurt during a home workout in New Jersey. ESPN's...
NFL
Alina Andras

Five great pizza places in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio or travel there often for work or pleasure, and love a good pizza, then you are in the right place. I've put together a list of five amazing pizza places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson's No. 1 front seven provides glimpse of what's to come for Oklahoma

Coming over from the Clemson Tigers, new Oklahoma Sooners’ head coach Brent Venables brought with him a reputation for sustained defensive success. During his tenure with the Tigers, no school had more sacks or tackles for loss than Clemson. His units regularly ranked inside the top 10 nationally, and the Tigers competed with the SEC on the field with two national championships and off the field in recruiting.
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
165K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy