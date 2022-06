This one is not for the faint of heart. Nature is just as ruthless as she is beautiful, and that was on full display near Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Some folks were driving around Great Smoky Mountains National Park when they came across a rare sight – a black bear mauling a wild boar, while simultaneously trying to drag it into the woods. Multiple groups of motorists stopped to view that savage battle, and according to the Charlotte Observer people were stunned […] The post Stunned Tourists Witness Black Bear Mauling Wild Boar At Great Smoky Mountains National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

GATLINBURG, TN ・ 28 DAYS AGO