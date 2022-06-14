ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodworth, LA

Americanism celebrated with Flag Day formation on Pineville Riverfront

kalb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWoodworth man accused of indecent behavior with juveniles granted bond reduction. A Rapides Parish judge has ruled on several matters regarding the bond for Jacob Michot, a Woodworth...

www.kalb.com

kalb.com

WoodWorks graduates sign on with RoyOMartin

Alexandria City Council votes to allow for multiple ambulance services to operate in the city. After nearly four months of debate and discussion, the Alexandria City Council has voted to allow for multiple ambulance providers to be in operation and not just a sole provider in the city. Woodworth man...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KTAL

Juneteenth weekend in Natchitoches to end with fireworks

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Natchitoches will host a fireworks display as a culmination of the city’s Juneteenth celebration on Saturday and is advising residents of road closures. Street closures will start at 8:30 p.m, and the following streets will be closed in preparation for the...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
klax-tv.com

Juneteenth Empowerment Summit Educates the Community

Juneteenth commemorates the official end of slavery in Texas on June 19, 1865. Two years later, Louisiana slaves were notified they were free. On June 17, 2021, President Biden signed into law Senate Bill 475, making Juneteenth a federal holiday. Stacy Crawford came to the empowerment summit to learn about...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Natchitoches Times

‘A Simply Golden Celebration’ marks historic anniversary

Delta Sigma Theta Chapter Iota Mu is first Black sorority on Northwestern campus. A Simply Golden Celebration was May 21-22 marking the 50th anniversary of the Iota Mu Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority at Northwestern State in 1972, the first Greek Black sorority chartered on the predominately white campus. Chapter members and alumnae traveled from across the nation for the grand celebration representing five decades (1972-2022) of sisterhood, scholarship, service and social action.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

High school students getting hands on medical experience at Rapides Regional

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In recent years, the health care profession has become much more critical, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rapides Regional Medical Center has participated in the Central Louisiana Area Health Education Center Program, or AHEC for short, for the last six years to be able to give high school students a head start in the medical field.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending

On the evening of Sunday, June, 12, the bathrooms at the soccer fields at the Johnny Downs Sports Complex in Alexandria were vandalized. One hundred and fifty American flags fly in formation at the Pineville Riverfront at the “Central Louisiana Field of Honor” in recognition of Flag Day.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

City of Natchitoches to test fire hydrants on June 17

The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches:. Greg Roberts Fire Hydrant Repair and Supply will conduct fire hydrant flow testing on June 17, 2022 in the following areas:. The purpose of this test is check the operation and flow rate of each fire hydrant in the given...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Surf’s Up BOM Bowling Bash has fun for all next Friday in Alexandria

If a picture is worth a thousand words, a video might be worth 10,000. Case in point – click on the video above to get a look at the food, fun and frolic that everyone involved will enjoy at lunchtime next Friday, June 24, in Alexandria, in the only out-of-town activity during next week’s three-day Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Induction Celebration.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

What caused the Cottonport fish kill?

Tyler is tracking another air quality alert for the Alexandria and Pineville areas and your latest forecast on this Wednesday morning. RoyOMartin celebrates 12 recent high school graduates who have successfully completed its WoodWorks certification program and are officially signing on as RoyOMartin team members.
COTTONPORT, LA
kalb.com

Community honors the life of five-year-old Rilee McGraw

BALL, La. (KALB) - Teammates, coaches, friends and family gathered at the Ward 10 Complex in Ball to remember the life of five-year-old Rilee McGraw, who tragically lost her life on June 5 during an accident in Texas. McGraw, a member of a local Dixie League softball team, was killed...
BALL, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Yalaunda Toliver- Taylor Legacy Academic Award Recipient: Jared Braxton

The members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority , Incorporated , Mu Omega Zeta Chapter Scholarship Committee are proud to announce Jared Braxton, a native of Natchitoches and a 2022 graduate of Natchitoches Central High School, has been named the first recipient of the Yalaunda Toliver-Taylor Legacy Academic Award. This academic award program is designated for the children, grandchildren and guardianship of children of fully financial and active members in good standing with the local chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated Mu Omega Zeta Chapter. Mrs. Josephine Winder currently serves as the Chapter President and Ms. Candance Grayson serves as the Scholarship Committee Chairperson. The scholarship applicant had to complete an application and meet all necessary requirements to have been considered for this award. As the Inaugural Scholarship Recipient, Mr. Braxton will receive a book scholarship, a dormitory care package and dinner with the benefactor, Mrs. Toliver-Taylor.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

Natchitoches prepared for an active shooter crisis

Gun violence has become a looming threat to communities across the country, and many violent incidents now involve attacks on multiple people. The recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas and a rash of gun violence elsewhere have highlighted the need for law enforcement to plan for the possibility of future attacks. Capt. Jesse Taitano of the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) is quick to point out the NPSO has been preparing for the possibility of an attack for years. “Making our schools go from soft targets to hard targets, that’s really the goal.” he says.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Armed Dangerous Felon Escapes and Now Loose in Louisiana

Anthony Mandigo has done it again. He has escaped from his juvenile lockup in Avoyelles Parish and officials say the Shreveport teen is a reputed juvenile gang leader and should be "considered armed and extremely dangerous." Mandigo, 17, was serving juvenile life for multiple felonies including armed robbery, aggravated flight...
Natchitoches Times

Washington State rape suspect captured on I-49

Little did Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies know that while assisting a motorist on I-49 near the Powhatan exit Sunday, June 5, the motorist was a rape suspect wanted in Washington state. Deputy C. Halliburton was dispatched by NATCOM 911 Center at 11 p.m. to a reported stranded motorist. Deputies...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Allen Parish School Board hires four School Resource Officers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Allen Parish School Board has approved a Joint Service Agreement with the Allen Parish Sherriff’s Office to provide four School Resource Officers to Allen Parish schools. APSO is overseeing the hiring of the officers. The four selections will be based on experience and...
ALLEN PARISH, LA
Natchitoches Times

Police Chief addresses vagrancy concerns, changes in law

Last week, Natchitoches Police officers encountered an individual lying/getting into the roadway prompting calls from concerned citizens. Officers responded and asked the individual to not get in the roadway and the individual complied. The individual went to a local hotel out by the Interstate. “No further action was necessary at that time because the person complied,” said Chief Nikeo Collins.
NATCHITOCHES, LA

