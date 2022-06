The Cleveland Guardians take on the Colorado Rockies. Check out our MLB odds series for our Guardians Rockies prediction and pick. Shane Bieber will start for the Guardians, while Antonio Senzatela gets the call for the Rockies. Shane Bieber has a 2.91 ERA. He has done a very good job for Cleveland through the first […] The post MLB Odds: Guardians vs. Rockies prediction, odds, pick – 6/14/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO