Columbus, OH

Joel Klatt gives a peek of his preseason top 5. Where is Ohio State?

By Mark Russell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Joel Klatt loves college football and it comes out each week with his passion for the game. Whether in the booth or doing special segments, Klatt is one of the best around.

With the 2022 college football season just a little over two months away, the Fox Sports analyst couldn’t wait any longer and gave his top 5. Ohio State came in with a solid ranking of No. 2 on Klatt’s list, preceded only by Alabama who is just about everyone’s No. 1 team going into the season.

While the Buckeyes were the only Big Ten team in the top five, Klatt did mention two other conference foes that were close in Michigan and Michigan State.

Rounding out his top-5 was Georgia at No. 3, Texas A&M at No. 4, and coming in at No. 5, Notre Dame. Klatt seems a little higher on the Irish than most.

Of course, the Buckeyes face off with Notre Dame in the season opener this year. Head coach Marcus Freeman added some fuel to the fire recently when he questioned Ohio State academic standards. We’ll find out then if the Fighting Irish belongs in the conversation of the college football elite.

