Cards top Pirates as slump continues with eighth-straight loss
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates scored just once as they fell to the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.
The loss is the Pirates’ eighth consecutive defeat.
Yu Chang scored Pittsburgh’s lone run with a solo home run in the seventh inning. It was his first home run as a Pirate.
St. Louis took the lead in the third inning with a two-run home run by Paul Goldschmidt off J.T. Brubaker.
Goldschmidt brought another run home in the fourth on a fielder’s choice to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead.
Brubaker went 5.1 innings giving up seven hits with five strikeouts.
The two teams will play again Tuesday night at 7:45 p.m.
