ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Cards top Pirates as slump continues with eighth-straight loss

By Josh Frketic
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36pMxT_0gAljsc500

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates scored just once as they fell to the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The loss is the Pirates’ eighth consecutive defeat.

Yu Chang scored Pittsburgh’s lone run with a solo home run in the seventh inning. It was his first home run as a Pirate.

St. Louis took the lead in the third inning with a two-run home run by Paul Goldschmidt off J.T. Brubaker.

Goldschmidt brought another run home in the fourth on a fielder’s choice to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead.

Brubaker went 5.1 innings giving up seven hits with five strikeouts.

The two teams will play again Tuesday night at 7:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Missouri State
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FOX Sports

Cardinals pitcher Flaherty to make season debut vs Pirates

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty will make his first start of the season in the series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol made the surprise announcement before the first game of a day-night doubleheader against the Pirates on Tuesday. Flaherty had been scheduled to make his third rehab start at Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday. Marmol said he will be held to around 60 pitches.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Mets host the Brewers on home winning streak

LINE: Brewers -123, Mets +104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep their nine-game home win streak intact when they take on the Milwaukee Brewers. New York has a 41-22 record overall and a 20-8 record at home. The Mets have a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Donovan leads Cardinals against the Pirates following 4-hit game

LINE: Cardinals -166, Pirates +143; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates after Brendan Donovan's four-hit game on Tuesday. St. Louis has a 37-27 record overall and a 21-12 record in home games. The Cardinals have a 19-6 record in games...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The St Louis Cardinals#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
WKBN

WKBN

34K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy