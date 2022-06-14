Cards top Pirates as slump continues with eighth-straight loss

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates scored just once as they fell to the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The loss is the Pirates’ eighth consecutive defeat.

Yu Chang scored Pittsburgh’s lone run with a solo home run in the seventh inning. It was his first home run as a Pirate.

St. Louis took the lead in the third inning with a two-run home run by Paul Goldschmidt off J.T. Brubaker.

Goldschmidt brought another run home in the fourth on a fielder’s choice to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead.

Brubaker went 5.1 innings giving up seven hits with five strikeouts.

The two teams will play again Tuesday night at 7:45 p.m.

