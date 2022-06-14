Thousands left without power in Michiana after Monday night storm

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The extreme heat will be around for another afternoon on Wednesday. And while the afternoon will be hot, temperatures Wednesday morning will only cool to the upper 70s. The high this past Saturday was 74 degrees. The coolest it will get Wednesday morning is nearly 3 degrees higher than the hottest part of Saturday. Rain chances will be hard to come by during the day, but a few scattered showers will be around late (after midnight) Wednesday into early Thursday. No severe weather potential will be carried with this thunderstorm chance. While we break into the 80s and 70s for highs this weekend, data is currently turning back to the middle 90s once again next week. At this time it doesn’t look to be as extreme, but we will continue to monitor it.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO