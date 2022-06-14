ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

Thousands left without power in Michiana after Monday night storm

WNDU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice say they gathered evidence and arrested James Edwards, 31, of Goshen on Monday. Workers celebrated the beam topping for a...

www.wndu.com

Related
WNDU

Goshen businesses left without power after severe storms

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - As crews continue to restore power across Michiana, several businesses in Goshen are still feeling the heat. “Our power went off and can’t get nobody out there to fix it,” Goshen resident Delmas Davis says. And for folks like Josh Wakeman, who manages Goshen...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: A break from the heat this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and a breeze from the north and west. Temperatures will drop through the 70s and into the upper 60s by the morning. This is due to a drop in humidity later in the evening. We finally get a break from all the moisture in the air over the next few days. Low of 67 degrees.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Monday night storm wreaks havoc in parts of viewing area

Monday night’s storms wreaked havoc from Marcellus to Fort Wayne. With pockets of damage in other places. Indiana Michigan Power reports that 37,800 customers are still without power in southwest Michigan and northern Indiana. A majority of those without power are in the Fort Wayne area. Midwest Energy &...
FORT WAYNE, IN
22 WSBT

Goshen area cleans up after Monday night's storm damage

It’s a similar story in Elkhart County, where the clean-up continues. Officials say roads should be cleared now but overnight, trees and power lines were down throughout the area. Goshen College now has 10 trees that need to be removed. Massive trees were uprooted damaging the building next to...
GOSHEN, IN
WWMTCw

Thousands without power in Michigan amidst rising heat indexes

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thousands are without power in Michigan after severe storms rolled through overnight, and the heat index continues to rise Tuesday and Wednesday. As of 11 a.m., 7,900 residents were without power between the Benton Harbor, Buchanan, and Three Rivers areas, according to Indiana Michigan Power. Severe...
WNDU

Monday storms snap trees, power lines in Marcellus

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Parts of Cass County bore the brunt of Monday night storms that snapped trees and power lines in the Marcellus area. “Some screens are poked out. Looks like the antenna’s blown off,” described Sam Cropsey, resident of Marcellus Township. Cropsey took Tuesday off...
MARCELLUS, MI
WNDU

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: More record-setting heat on Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The extreme heat will be around for another afternoon on Wednesday. And while the afternoon will be hot, temperatures Wednesday morning will only cool to the upper 70s. The high this past Saturday was 74 degrees. The coolest it will get Wednesday morning is nearly 3 degrees higher than the hottest part of Saturday. Rain chances will be hard to come by during the day, but a few scattered showers will be around late (after midnight) Wednesday into early Thursday. No severe weather potential will be carried with this thunderstorm chance. While we break into the 80s and 70s for highs this weekend, data is currently turning back to the middle 90s once again next week. At this time it doesn’t look to be as extreme, but we will continue to monitor it.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WGNtv.com

Damage reported after multiple tornado warnings in area

CHICAGO — Ahead of a potential extreme heat wave this week, the skies erupted in the Chicago area Monday afternoon and evening – prompting several tornado warnings. The first Tornado Warning was issued for Cook and Kane counties at around 6 p.m. Shortly after, the City of Chicago was involved. Two warnings encompassed the entire city until 7:45 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
abc57.com

Niles Fire Department to host Cool Off event to beat the heat

NILES, Mich. -- The Niles Fire Department is looking to help Michiana residents beat the heat with a Cool Off event on Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverfront Park. Attendee’s will be able to enjoy free popsicles (while supplies last) and run through high-powered sprinklers to cool off.
NILES, MI
WNDU

Modified trash pick-up schedule next week in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend has announced a modified trash pickup schedule for Juneteenth. No trash will be picked up on Monday, and that means:. - Areas that are normally serviced on Mondays will have their trash picked up on Tuesday. - Tuesday areas will...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Fox 32 Chicago

Brookfield Zoo among venues torn up by powerful storm

BROOKFIELD, Ill. - Powerful storms caused tree damage at Brookfield Zoo, forcing the zoo to close Tuesday morning. Zoo officials said all of the habitats are intact and, most importantly, the animals were safe during Monday’s storm. Brookfield Zoo crews started cleaning and cutting up downed tree limbs around...
BROOKFIELD, IL
letsbeardown.com

THE DOWNTOWN CHICAGO TORNADO ALARM HAS THE INTERNET GOING WILD

A tornado warning was issued for Chicago, Cicero and Schaumburg on Monday evening as torrential rain, high winds, and thunder and lightning battered the area. The warning was in effect until approximately 7:15 p.m. Monday, according to an alert. Residents throughout the city reported hearing tornado sirens going off. Fire...
CHICAGO, IL

