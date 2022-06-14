Food truck faves: Meat on the Street

This evening the annual James Beard Restaurant and Chefs Awards ceremony took place at the Lyric Opera in Chicago. The ceremony was the first in two years (following the cancellation of the awards in 2020 and 2021). It was also the first to take place following a sobering audit of the James Beard Foundation, which prompted the organization to take measures to move forward with increased self-awareness, transparency and diversity. Among the changes put into effect was a commitment to retool its awards criteria, basing decisions on whether candidates have shown a “demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, environmental sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive.”

