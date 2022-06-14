Hickory standout swapping sports at the college level

HERMITAGE, Pa (WKBN) – Hickory 2022 graduate and three-sport athlete Joey Fazzone has de-committed from playing football at Edinboro University to pursue a collegiate baseball career.

Fazzone made the announcement via social media Tuesday afternoon.

As a senior, Fazzone recorded a .417 batting average, with 4 home runs, 5 doubles and 30 RBIs.

On the mound, he went 5-1 with a 3.87 ERA and 36 strikeouts.

The Hornets finished the 2022 season with a 15-3 record.

