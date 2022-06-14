ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, PA

Hickory standout swapping sports at the college level

By Danielle Podlaski
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LNZxI_0gAlj8XG00

HERMITAGE, Pa (WKBN) – Hickory 2022 graduate and three-sport athlete Joey Fazzone has de-committed from playing football at Edinboro University to pursue a collegiate baseball career.

Fazzone made the announcement via social media Tuesday afternoon.

As a senior, Fazzone recorded a .417 batting average, with 4 home runs, 5 doubles and 30 RBIs.

Champion’s Turner, Arkansas learn opening opponent at College World Series

On the mound, he went 5-1 with a 3.87 ERA and 36 strikeouts.

The Hornets finished the 2022 season with a 15-3 record.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
erienewsnow.com

Allegheny College Unveils New Athletic Branding

Allegheny College is set to make a switch from the North Coast Athletic Conference to the Presidents' Athletic Conference on July first. Ahead of the conference change, the athletic department unveiled its new look for the start of the fall sports seasons. "Really it started with the gator. So it...
MEADVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Champion, PA
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Home, PA
Hickory, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Hickory, PA
City
Hermitage, PA
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College World Series#Edinboro University#Turner#Hornets#Nexstar Media Inc
kidsburgh.org

9 great places for mini-golf in Pittsburgh and beyond

This is an updated version of a story we ran last summer, written by our friends at NEXTpittsburgh. Photo above courtesy of Sunset Mini-Golf. From bumper cars and bowling balls to rocketships and gigantic roosters, mini-golf in Pittsburgh goes way beyond the usual windmills and ponds. Local courses are a fun and affordable way to spend an evening outdoors, and they’re full of puzzling challenges and surprising quirks.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
QSR Web

Layne's Chicken Fingers flies into Pittsburgh

Layne's Chicken Fingers has plans for Pittsburgh with five restaurants across the city. Henry Wang, principal of TMD Holdings and 3E Group, has joined forces with Erik Mansmann, director of operations at 3E Franchise, to bring the brand to their hometown, according to a press release. "To be able to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
27 First News

Herschell T. Perkins, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Herschell T. Perkins, Jr., 57 of Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Mr. Perkins was born July 11, 1965 in Cleveland, a son of Herschell T., Sr. and Hattie May Louise Dinwiddie Perkins. He was a graduate of Cleveland Public Schools.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hosack Elementary School set to get new principal

Hosack Elementary School is getting a new principal. The North Allegheny School Board appointed Carla Hudson to the position in an unanimous vote on June 8. “I’m super-excited to meet all of the families at Hosack. I’m so very lucky to be at North Allegheny and to continue here at Hosack,” she said.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

June Marks 50th Anniversary Of Hurricane Agnes

This month marks 50 years since Hurricane Agnes caused a significant amount of damage to many parts of the United States. It started to form on this day in 1972 as a tropical depression near the Yucatan Peninsula. It eventually made landfall starting in Florida before ending up in Pennsylvania on June 24th.
BUTLER, PA
WKBN

WKBN

34K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy