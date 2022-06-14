ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Mom and 3-year-old injured after 350lb bear tore open their tent at popular campground – sparking warning from officials

By Rachel Dobkin
 2 days ago

A BEAR ripped into a family's tent in the Great Smoky Mountains on Sunday injuring a mom and her three-year-old daughter.

The family was camping at the Elkmont campgrounds in

when the bear attacked their tent in search of food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P2KGh_0gAliMqO00
A warning to visitors after the attack Credit: WVLT
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jnIgM_0gAliMqO00
The bear ripped through a tent and injures a family Credit: WVLT

The mom and three-year-old "received superficial scratches to their heads," according to a warning sent out by the campgrounds.

The dad was eventually able to scare the bear away from his family.

Wildlife biologists ended up catching the bear and it was then euthanized a day later, according to the National Park Service.

The Elkmont campgrounds are still open, but the park warns against the use of tents and soft-sided shelters for the time being.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EU0z5_0gAliMqO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TfGHq_0gAliMqO00

As an extra safety measure, wildlife biologists are currently monitoring the area.

The campground also closed a few sites and paths as another safety precaution.

In a final disclosure, the campground notice warned that "camping in bear country is inherently risky."

And added: "it is crucial that all campers follow food storage regulations and bear safety guidelines."

Lisa McInnis, Chief of Resource Management, told FOX 8 News: “In this incident, the bear was likely attracted to food smells throughout the area, including dog food at the involved campsite."

"It is very difficult to deter this learned behavior and, as in this case, the result can lead to an unacceptable risk to people.”

Bear attacks are not exclusive to camping. Bears can also come into unexpecting homes or yards especially if they find signs of food.

Remember to never feed a bear as you could make the problem worse.

"Bears that obtain human food may lose their natural fear of humans," warns the National Park Service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NdYaC_0gAliMqO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hxuVi_0gAliMqO00

Feeding bears can make them more aggressive in attempts at snagging the perfect picnic basket.

Make sure to take extra safety precautions if you are heading up to the Great Smoky Mountains this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Uy0j_0gAliMqO00
Feeding bears will make them more likely to come back for seconds Credit: WVLT

#Camping Sites#Bears#Campgrounds#Accident#Bear#The National Park Service#Resource Management#Fox 8 News
