Nemanja Matic explains why he keeps signing for Jose Mourinho as he lauds Roma boss’ ‘energy’ after Man Utd transfer

NEMANJA MATIC revealed why he's signed for 'hard' boss Jose Mourinho yet again.

The Serbia anchorman praised Mourinho's 'energy' after following him from Chelsea to Manchester United and now Roma.

Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic was with Jose Mourinho at Man Utd and Chelsea and now is reunited at Roma Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Nemanja Matic and Jose Mourinho were famously also together at Chelsea Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Matic, 33, chose the Europa Conference League winners despite links with Juventus to set up his first taste of Serie A.

And having signed a one-year deal on a free transfer from Old Trafford, he told Roma TV: “Everyone knows Roma is a big club and also coach Jose Mourinho, I already worked with him.

"We have a good connection and he is one of the reasons why I came here.

“It’s not only easy to work with him, it can be hard!

"But he’s a winner and he’s exactly what I want from my coach and exactly what I like to do in my career is to win.

"He’s a winner, he transmits that energy to the players. I hope we can do big things together.”

The ex-Benfica star claims Mourinho's men can build on winning their first ever major European trophy and finishing sixth in the Italian top flight.

He said: "Roma has a great base of supporters, is playing in a very attractive league, so for me the decision was not so hard.

“First impressions are great, I look forward to start training with the team."

Matic had little choice but to exit United after five years.

But he said once he knew he was departing: "It has been a huge honour and a privilege to play for this great club."

With Paul Pogba also leaving on a free transfer, the Red Devils sorely need more world-class talent in midfield, with Frenkie de Jong still their top target.