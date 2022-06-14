ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

TOMS RIVER: MANCHESTER MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO MANSLAUGHTER AND NARCOTICS DISTRIBUTION

By Angelia Buffone
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOcean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on June 13, 2022, Dandre Tubbs, 33, of Manchester, pled guilty before the Honorable Lisa A. Puglisi, J.S.C., to Manslaughter in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-4b, as well as Distribution of Fentanyl in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(5), in connection with the...

TOMS RIVER: TUCKERTON MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AND STALKING

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on June 13, 2022, Donald Rutter, 53, of Tuckerton, pled guilty before the Honorable Wendel E. Daniels, J.S.C. (retired and temporarily assigned on recall), to Aggravated Assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(1), in connection with an incident that occurred during the evening hours of January 5, 2021 in Little Egg Harbor Township. Additionally, Rutter pled guilty to Stalking in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-10b. At the time of his sentencing on July 25, 2022, the State will be seeking a term of seven years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) as to the Aggravated Assault charge which will be subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2, and 18 months NJSP as to the Stalking charge. The sentences are to run concurrently. The State will also be seeking a Stalking Restraining Order at the time of sentencing.
TUCKERTON, NJ
TOMS RIVER: MAN CHARGED WITH NARCOTICS DISTRIBUTION, WEAPONS OFFENSES, AND AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force collaborated with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration – High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas-Monmouth/Ocean Post of Duty (HIDTA/MOPOD) Group 5, Lakewood Township Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department Patrol Division, Lakewood Township Police Department Special Response Unit, and Lakewood Township Police Department K-9 Unit, to conduct an investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics in Ocean County. This cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified a residence in Lakewood as being used by Shamar Kerr, 32, of Lakewood, to store and distribute heroin/fentanyl, and cocaine.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
JACKSON: MOTOR VEHICLE BURGLARY ARRESTS

On Friday June 10, 2022 at 3:28 am, Police Officer Travis Ceppaluni responded to a residence located on Round Hill Road when a resident reported being alerted by his Ring security camera of an unknown subject in his driveway near his vehicles. The resident advised that his vehicles were locked at all times and he had checked the area for the subject but was unable to locate him.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
OCEAN COUNTY: WORLD ELDER ABUSE DAY

Today is World Elder Abuse Day. An estimated 1 in 10 Americans over age 60 have experienced some type of abuse. Some instances of elder abuse include financial scams targeting seniors or caretakers that don’t provide the basic necessities, like nutritious food, appropriate medication, safety, or assistance. We can all help to protect our elders – family members, friends, neighbors, and others from abuse by checking on them on a regular basis.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
OCEAN COUNTY: PROSECUTOR SHARES STORY OF DESIGNING THE CURRENT FLAG

Happy Flag Day from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office! In 1958, 17 year-old Robert Heft designed the current flag of the United States as a high school project. The fifty stars and thirteen stripes have been the standard for more than forty years longer than any other design. Long may it wave!
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: WINNING LOTTERY TICKET SOLD AT LOCAL MEAT MARKET

The NJ lottery commission shares the following results:. After matching all five numbers drawn, one lucky lottery player had won the $719,364 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the June 13 drawing. The winning ticket was sold at Luigi’s Market, located at 424 Dover Road in South Toms River. The...
TOMS RIVER, NJ

Community Policy