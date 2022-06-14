TOMS RIVER: MANCHESTER MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO MANSLAUGHTER AND NARCOTICS DISTRIBUTION

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on June 13, 2022, Donald Rutter, 53, of Tuckerton, pled guilty before the Honorable Wendel E. Daniels, J.S.C. (retired and temporarily assigned on recall), to Aggravated Assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(1), in connection with an incident that occurred during the evening hours of January 5, 2021 in Little Egg Harbor Township. Additionally, Rutter pled guilty to Stalking in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-10b. At the time of his sentencing on July 25, 2022, the State will be seeking a term of seven years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) as to the Aggravated Assault charge which will be subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2, and 18 months NJSP as to the Stalking charge. The sentences are to run concurrently. The State will also be seeking a Stalking Restraining Order at the time of sentencing.

TUCKERTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO