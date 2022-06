It's summertime and you're probably wracking your brain as to what to do with the kids. Well, look no further than Premiere Cinemas in the Mall of Abilene to help you out. Thanks to some hefty sponsors, Summer Kids Series is back at Abilene Premiere Lux Cine 10. That's the theater in the Mall of Abilene, just across from Heff's Burger Bar.

ABILENE, TX ・ 20 DAYS AGO