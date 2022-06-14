ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogemaw County, MI

Harmful Algal Bloom Identified on Peach Lake in Ogemaw County

A suspected harmful algal bloom has been identified on Peach Lake in Ogemaw County, according to District Health Department #2, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

There are different types of naturally occurring algal blooms that can be found in lakes and rivers. Most are not harmful, according to District Health Department #2, but there are some that are a type of cyanobacteria that can produce toxins that can cause harmful algal blooms.

People and their pets should avoid direct contact with algal scums or mats in the lake, water that looks like it has a green or green-blue sheen or spilled paint on its surface, or water that looks like pea soup.

They should also avoid water-related activities and swallowing lake water in areas where algal blooms are visible until sampling for toxins is finished or the bloom dissipates, and remain cautious about contact with algal blooms because the amount of toxins and the location of the bloom can change over time.

With summer being the peak season for harmful algal blooms that can be health hazards for people and pets, District Health Department #2 suggests that Michiganders do the following:

  • Stay out of water that may have a HAB
  • Do not let your children or pets play in HAB debris on the shore
  • After swimming in lake water, even where no HABs are visible, rinse off with fresh water as soon as possible
  • Do not swallow lake water, whether you see HABs or not
  • Do not cook with or drink lake water
  • See a doctor if you or your children might be ill from HAB toxins. If your pet appears ill, contact your veterinarian.

For more information on harmful algal blooms, click here.

