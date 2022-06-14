ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winton Woods star football player commits to UC

By Mike Dyer
 2 days ago
Winton Woods High School senior cornerback Cameron Calhoun announced Tuesday he has verbally committed to play football at the University of Cincinnati.

Calhoun is the 20th player in the Bearcats' 2023 recruiting class.

Listed at 6 feet and 175 pounds, Calhoun was a key member of the Division II state championship team in December.

Calhoun had verbally committed to West Virginia University in late March , but announced last week he would consider other options during the college football recruiting process.

Ohio's No. 14 player overall in the 2023 class per 247 Sports, Calhoun had nine interceptions, 61 tackles (43 solo), a forced fumble and a fumble recovery during the 2021 season, according to the Eastern Cincinnati Conference statistics.

Winton Woods (13-3) defeated Akron Archbishop Hoban 21-10 to win the Division II state title Dec. 2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. He had four tackles in the state final.

Calhoun is the second college football verbal commitment in the 2023 class for Winton Woods. Running back Trey Cornist verbally committed to Georgia Tech this past weekend.

Winton Woods 2023 defensive back Jermaine Mathews Jr, rated Ohio's No. 9 player overall in his class, is expected to visit The Ohio State University this month, according to Winton Woods coach Chad Murphy.

The NCAA's early Division I signing period starts Dec. 21.

Winton Woods opens this season against visiting Trotwood-Madison in August before its nine-game Eastern Cincinnati Conference schedule.

