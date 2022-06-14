ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

New details released about fatal Knoxville House fire

WATE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Knoxville Fire Department has released the findings...

Clinton Police Department: Two injured in early-morning crash Thursday

A single-vehicle accident early this morning (Thursday, June 16th) injured two people, according to Clinton Police Chief Vaughn Becker. Chief Becker told WYSH that the crash was reported at around 4:30 am in the 1300 block of Clinch Avenue, near the city limits. Preliminary indications are that the driver lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and flipped several times. The names of those involved had not been released as of the time this report was filed, but police did say they were juvenile males.
CLINTON, TN
NEW: Second child dies from S. Knox fire

A 10-month-old Knoxville boy who was injured in a house fire last week that claimed the life of his sister has also died. Grayson Matthew Stull passed away Saturday, according to his obituary from Berry Funeral Home. Grayson was one of four children injured in a June 6 house fire...
Maryville couple arrested following police chase, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Maryville couple was arrested Tuesday after leading Knoxville Police Department officers on a chase, according to an arrest report. The chase began with a traffic stop on I-40 West near the Strawberry Plains exit, the report said. Officers reportedly tried to stop a car going 85 mph in a 65 mph zone, but after stopping briefly, the suspect drove off again.
MARYVILLE, TN
Blount Co. girl at center of AMBER Alert found, suspect in custody

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An hour after posting an AMBER Alert, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled the alert for 14-year-old Alexis Byrn. According to a post, police found Byrn and Nathaniel Covington in Clarksville, Indiana. The TBI said Byrn is safe and Covington is in custody. The Tennessee Bureau...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
Truck is total loss after predawn fire

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A pickup truck fire happened this morning at 5:45AM on I-75. Caryville’s Fire Department was assisted by Jacksboro and LaFollette fire departments. Also responding was Campbell County EMS, EMA, and Caryville Police. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 06/15/2022-NOON-PHOTOS COURTESY OF CARYVILLE FIRE CHIEF EDDIE HATMAKER)
CARYVILLE, TN
Authorities Are Investigating a Cabin Fire in Sevier County

Authorities are investigating a cabin fire in Sevier County. Sevier County fire officials responding to the large cabin fire near Pittman Center early Saturday morning at 3044 East Parkway. The small group of people that reported the fire, ran toward the home to check if anyone was inside but told...
TDOT: TRAFFIC ALERT for Campbell County

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 20, traffic on I-75 North will be shifted towards the media barrier wall between Mile Markers 135 (north of the Caryville exit) and 140 (south of the Huntsville/Oneida exit). This will allow crews to complete storm drainage installation in that area. Traffic on...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
Heat causes trouble for Summit Towers residents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Extreme heat causing issues for Summit Towers Apartment residents in Knoxville.  Summit Towers is located along Locust Street in the Old City and is described on its website as “an apartment community for those 62 and better, handicapped, or disabled.” According to a spokesperson for the apartments, both elevators were down […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
Bear attack victim recalls ‘horrifying’ experience

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- One Sevier County woman is recovering after a bear attacked her earlier this week. “Oh, I was horrified,” Altha Williams said when asked if she was scared when she saw the bear. She wound up with only some scratches after her encounter with the bear. Altha Williams says she has bears […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN

