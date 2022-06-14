New details released about fatal Knoxville House fire

A single-vehicle accident early this morning (Thursday, June 16th) injured two people, according to Clinton Police Chief Vaughn Becker. Chief Becker told WYSH that the crash was reported at around 4:30 am in the 1300 block of Clinch Avenue, near the city limits. Preliminary indications are that the driver lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and flipped several times. The names of those involved had not been released as of the time this report was filed, but police did say they were juvenile males.

CLINTON, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO