Former Alabama players in the NFL are no strangers to success, and Minkah Fitzpatrick has already ascended to legend status amongst them. Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Fitzpatrick agreed to a deal that will make him the highest paid safety ever in the NFL. The reported deal, four years and over $73.6 million, comes after a long series of negotiations in which many Steelers fans wondered why it was taking so long. Now, they have officially secured an integral part of their defense for at least four more seasons.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO