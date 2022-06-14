ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munising, MI

Stateside Podcast: Tourism skyrockets at Pictured Rocks

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rainbow-colored sandstone cliffs that make up Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore have always felt like a little secret amongst Michiganders. Sheri McWhirter, a reporter for MLive, said that the tourism numbers at Pictured Rocks have been increasing for nearly a decade. In 2014, the park reported around 500,000 visitors. By 2018,...

Banana 101.5

This $1.2M Home in Marquette Comes With an Awesome View of Lake Superior

Built in 1882, this $1.2M renovated Victorian home in Marquette, Michigan is over 6500 finished square feet of pure awesomeness. I was never been a big fan of older homes, especially Victorian homes until recently. There was just something about that older vibe that I didn't care for. Then one day it clicked and I started to really appreciate older historic homes like the one you'll see below. Now, I can't get enough of homes that come with so much history.
95.3 WBCKFM

Michigan Has The World’s Largest Artificial Ski Jump

You will not believe how high this Michigan ski jump is. It looks terrifying. Ironwood, near the northwestern corner of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, is the home of the largest artificial ski jump in the world. At one time, the Copper Peak ski jump was the largest active ski jump in the Western hemisphere. So, just how large is this towering structure of winter sports? It towers nearly 1,800 feet above sea level according to the official Copper Peak website,
IRONWOOD, MI
Cars 108

12 Unique Things to See in Michigan’s U.P. That Aren’t Waterfalls

There's more the Michigan's Upper Peninsula than just waterfalls and lighthouses. When most people think of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, they think of beautiful forests, waterfalls, lighthouses, and just natural beauty. As they should. However, there is so much more to see and do on a vacation there with family in friends. Check out the list below of new things you can try that you may not know about.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

These Michigan State Parks Will Take Your Breath Away

Michigan has claim to a range of beautiful parks and outdoor areas that are a major tourist attraction for Michiganders and those beyond the Mitten. It’s easy to find state parks, campgrounds and outdoor recreation areas throughout the state, which makes it simple to find summertime things to do in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Michigan family drives 200 millionth vehicle across Mackinac Bridge

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Michigan family now has the distinct honor of driving the 200 millionth vehicle across the Mackinac Bridge on Wednesday evening. The Dalman family of Tawas City drove across the bridge at 6:18 p.m., giving them claim to a milestone, 65 years in the making. Kurt Dalman was driving, with passengers Anna Dalman, and their children, Seth and Teresa.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Most Popular Baby Names in Michigan

It’s always fun to see what baby names are trending each year. I looked up my name, Anne, and discovered it’s not a very popular name anymore. It’s not even inside the top 100 of girls’ baby names. That’s a bummer, but hey, I still like my name.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

The World’s Tallest Native American Can Be Found in This MI Town

If you've ever been to Ironwood in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, you've more than likely noticed a giant native American statue that towers over community. The Hiawatha statue stands 52′ tall and is made entirely of fiberglass. Just to give you an idea of how tall 52' is, let's compare it to other things that are roughly that height.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Tornado Watch now in effect for most of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

A tornado watch covers most of the Upper Peninsula through half of Wednesday night. The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the central and eastern Upper Peninsula and parts of Lake Huron, Lake Michigan and Lake Superior until 1:00 a.m. The primary threats include a few tornadoes possible, scattered large hail and isolated very large hail up to 2 inches in diameter. Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph are also possible.
MARQUETTE, MI
WILX-TV

Extreme heat strains Michigan’s power grid

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The heat Tuesday and Wednesday has had people cranking their air conditioners. That’s not just straining the power grid, it’s raising concerns about potential rolling blackouts across Michigan. Power companies, like the Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy, are required to...
LANSING, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Town Among the Best for First-Time Homebuyers

Home prices have been skyrocketing across America the past few years, making many hopeful first-time homebuyers have to wait. Now, interest rates are going up, which will make it more difficult to get a loan for a mortgage, but the good news is that it should slow the market down a bit.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Gov. Whitmer Rejects Proposed Off-Reservation Casino Project

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rejected a proposal for a $180 million off-reservation casino in western Michigan that a tribe has been working toward for over a decade. Whitmer’s rejection of the proposal Wednesday came after the U.S. Department of Interior rejected her request to postpone her deadline for deciding whether to allow the project to proceed. Whitmer wrote in a letter to the U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland that the department had put her in an “impossible position” and that she had been left without “information critical to my decision.” The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians had hoped to build the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Little Agate retail space opening soon in Westwood Mall

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A new store is coming to the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township. Leah Blanchard is the owner, she has run a few successful mom-to-mom type clothing sales in the past couple of years. Now she’ll soon have a retail space called Little Agate in the...
michiganradio.org

Here's how to stay cool during Michigan's extreme heat advisory

Temperatures are expected to soar in Michigan over the next few days and authorities are urging residents to prepare for extreme heat. Areas of Michigan are facing various levels of heat advisory this Tuesday and Wednesday according to the National Weather Service of Grand Rapids. Temperatures are expected to rise...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

West Michigan Meijer Shopper Charged $1,500 For A $68 Purchase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan shopper likes her new planter but not enough to pay the price 23 times. Casey DeBruyn is trying to untangle her finances after her debit card was repeatedly charged for a $68 purchase at a Meijer store in the Grand Rapids area. The hit to her bank account: $1,500. Meijer, the Michigan-based big-box retailer, has acknowledged that some customers recently have been overcharged for certain purchases. The company said the problem rests with Chase Bank, which processes debit and credit card payments. “I’m still out about $1,300 because they did credit me three of the $68 fees. But that’s it,” DeBruyn told WOOD-TV. Chase said it is “working to address any duplicate transactions.” Meijer customers who were affected can call (877) 363-4537. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

