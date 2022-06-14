ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Married At First Sight's Selina Chhaur dazzles in a glittery cream jumpsuit as she leads the celebrity arrivals at the Lightyear premiere in Sydney

By Monique Friedlander
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Married At First Sight bride Selina Chhaur dazzled at the Sydney premiere of Disney-Pixar's new animated film Lightyear on Tuesday night.

The hairdresser, 33, stunned in a glittery cream Nookie jumpsuit as she posed for solo photos on the red carpet.

Her eye-catching outfit hugged her slim figure to perfection, revealing a hint of décolletage thanks to its plunging halter neckline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11u64m_0gAlf2oO00
Married At First Sight bride Selina Chhaur, 33, dazzled at the Sydney premiere of Disney-Pixar's new animated film Lightyear on Tuesday night  

Selina completed her look with bold red lipstick and hoop earrings, and swept her raven locks into a half-up hairstyle.

Elsewhere on the red carpet was fellow MAFS star Al Perkins, who showcased his love for the film's titular character by wearing a Buzz Lightyear costume.

Doing his best impression of the beloved Toy Story character, Al posed for the cameras with one fist raised triumphantly in the air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20S7JK_0gAlf2oO00
Elsewhere on the red carpet was fellow Married At First Sight star Al Perkins (pictured), who showcased his love for the film's titular character by wearing a Buzz Lightyear costume 

The Bachelor's Bella Varelis and boyfriend Will Stokoe put on a more subdued display as they posed arm-in-arm on the red carpet.

Bella wrapped up warm in a houndstooth blazer and grey jeans, while her influencer beau sported a distressed denim jacket and black cargo pants.

Bachelor golden couple Jimmy Nicholson and Holly Kingston also attended the event, cuddling on the red carpet for a loved-up photo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u12ng_0gAlf2oO00
The Bachelor's Bella Varelis (right) and boyfriend Will Stokoe (left) put on a more subdued display as they posed arm-in-arm on the red carpet 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ppA2_0gAlf2oO00
Bachelor golden couple Jimmy Nicholson (right) and Holly Kingston (left) also attended the event, cuddling on the red carpet for a loved-up photo 

Holly sizzled in an orange midi dress and white boots, while her pilot boyfriend looked dapper in a checkered blazer and black jeans.

Several celebrities brought their families along for the screening, including Studio 10 host Tristan McManus, actress Penny McNamee and Hi-5 star Nathan Foley.

Lightyear follows the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the legendary Space Ranger action figure featured in Toy Story.

Lightyear is in cinemas on Thursday, June 16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QeOOY_0gAlf2oO00
Several celebrities brought their families along for the screening, including Studio 10 host Tristan McManus (pictured with his children) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SnWyO_0gAlf2oO00
Actress Penny McNamee posed alongside her son at the premiere 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P4ZZa_0gAlf2oO00
Hi-5 star Nathan Foley (right) was joined by his partner (left) and child  

Comments / 2

Related
Popculture

Lizzo and Boyfriend Myke Wright Make Red Carpet Debut

Lizzo and her boyfriend Myke Wright are now red-carpet official! The couple stepped out together Saturday for a "For Your Consideration" event for the singer's Amazon Prime reality competition series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which premiered in March. The Grammy winner, 34, rocked a stunning pink minidress with matching tights, elbow-length gloves and platform heels for the event, walking the red carpet with her comedian beau, who sported an all-black suit.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Married At First Sight star reveals surprise physical transformation

Married At First Sight Australia star Matt Ridley has revealed that he's undergone a transformation, as he now has a rather different looking smile. Matt, who took part in this year's series of the reality show, has received some intensive dental work, with his teeth now looking much whiter and more even.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Rebel Wilson's gay best friend declares 'I win!' as celebrity pals Ruby Rose and Anna Kendrick congratulate the star on coming out

Rebel Wilson's gay best friend Hugh Sheridan has revealed he 'played Cupid' for the Pitch Perfect star by setting her up with new girlfriend Ramona Agruma. Actor and singer Hugh Sheridan commented 'I win' underneath Rebel's Instagram post announcing her relationship with the fashion designer. Hours later, he confirmed in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Nicholson
Person
Penny Mcnamee
Person
Al Perkins
HollywoodLife

Naomi Campbell, 52, Shares Rare Photo With Daughter, 1, As They Enjoy A Walk In The Park: Photos

The iconic model Naomi Campbell shared an adorable photo of her and her baby daughter on June 12. In the sentimental Instagram post, she is seen holding hands with her offspring in casual attire while they took a stroll on a sunny day. “My Love, My heartbeat First Steps walking” she affectionately captioned, followed by three loving heart emojis. Looks like Naomi is a great mom!
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Shazia Mirza: ‘When I was eight, my mother said, “You are ugly, and ugly girls can’t become actresses”’

B — orn in Birmingham, Mirza, 46, was a science teacher for over a decade before becoming a standup comedian in 2000. She made her name touring her show The Kardashians Made Me Do It, followed by With Love from St Tropez. This year she performs Coconut, which was nominated for best standup tour at the Channel 4 NationalComedy awards, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 3-28 August. Her podcast with John Kampfner is called Pale, Male and Stale, and her television work includes the BBC Two series Pilgrimage. She lives in London.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Glittery#First Sight#Disney Pixar#Nookie#Toy Story
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Stone pulls out all the stops with jaw-dropping rebellious red dress at Cannes Film Festival

Sharon Stone rocked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival as she attended the Elvis premiere on Wednesday evening. In a gentle nod to "The King of Rock and Roll", the 64-year-old actress arrived wearing a figure-hugging, garnet-red dress embellished with statement jewels. She teamed her look with a matching red Dolce & Gabbana heart clutch, oversized aviator sunglasses, and strappy red heels.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon’s Pregnant GF Bre Tiesi Reveals Bare Baby Bump In Mesh Top: Photos

Bre Tiesi appears to be focusing on the arrival of her son amid the news of her baby daddy, Nick Cannon, expecting his ninth child with another woman. Stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday, June 10, Bre was all smiles as she showed off her growing baby bump in a revealing mesh top. The Instagram model, whose divorce from NFL star Johnny Manziel was finalized in November, paired the chic look with black leather pants, stiletto heels and a designer handbag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Dances in Hidden Heels at Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Party With North West

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian and her extensive family celebrate Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding on Saturday. The colorful after-party was captured by Kim and her 8-year-old daughter North West on their shared TikTok account. With phone in hand, West recorded her family dancing to music and fooling around while colorful lights and music filled the background. Kim made multiple appearances in the video, waving to her daughter, dancing and smiling. @kimandnorth ♬ We Are Family (1995 Remaster) – Sister Sledge Kardashian wore a black turtleneck jumpsuit underneath a crystal-embellished top and matching shorts....
MUSIC
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Sharon Stone, 64, brings old Hollywood glamour to the French Riviera as she models a fitted red gown and shades at Cannes Film Festival premiere of Elvis

Sharon Stone brought a touch of old Hollywood glamour to the French Riviera on Wednesday evening as she attended the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Elvis. The screen veteran, 64, belied her age in a sweeping red gown that clung to her slender physique as she walked the red carpet at the event, held on the resort town's famous Croisette.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mick Jagger’s five-year-old son shows off his dance moves at Rolling Stones concert

Mick Jagger’s son has definitely inherited his father’s dance moves.The rocker’s five-year-old son Devereux showed off his moves backstage at a recent Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England.On Thursday, Jagger’s longtime girlfriend Melanie Hamrick posted the video of their son to her Instagram story with the caption, “Vibes”.Jagger and Hamrick’s five-year-old son is seen wearing a Rolling Stones graphic tee-shirt and cardigan, as he shakes his long blonde hair to the 1969 song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”.She also shared a sweet photo of what appears to be Hamrick on stage with Devereux.Many fans were quick to notice...
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

413K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy