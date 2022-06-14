Married At First Sight's Selina Chhaur dazzles in a glittery cream jumpsuit as she leads the celebrity arrivals at the Lightyear premiere in Sydney

Married At First Sight bride Selina Chhaur dazzled at the Sydney premiere of Disney-Pixar's new animated film Lightyear on Tuesday night.

The hairdresser, 33, stunned in a glittery cream Nookie jumpsuit as she posed for solo photos on the red carpet.

Her eye-catching outfit hugged her slim figure to perfection, revealing a hint of décolletage thanks to its plunging halter neckline.

Selina completed her look with bold red lipstick and hoop earrings, and swept her raven locks into a half-up hairstyle.

Elsewhere on the red carpet was fellow MAFS star Al Perkins, who showcased his love for the film's titular character by wearing a Buzz Lightyear costume.

Doing his best impression of the beloved Toy Story character, Al posed for the cameras with one fist raised triumphantly in the air.

The Bachelor's Bella Varelis and boyfriend Will Stokoe put on a more subdued display as they posed arm-in-arm on the red carpet.

Bella wrapped up warm in a houndstooth blazer and grey jeans, while her influencer beau sported a distressed denim jacket and black cargo pants.

Bachelor golden couple Jimmy Nicholson and Holly Kingston also attended the event, cuddling on the red carpet for a loved-up photo.

Holly sizzled in an orange midi dress and white boots, while her pilot boyfriend looked dapper in a checkered blazer and black jeans.

Several celebrities brought their families along for the screening, including Studio 10 host Tristan McManus, actress Penny McNamee and Hi-5 star Nathan Foley.

Lightyear follows the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the legendary Space Ranger action figure featured in Toy Story.

Lightyear is in cinemas on Thursday, June 16

