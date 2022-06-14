ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

GOP Rep. Tom Rice: I won't support Trump in 2024 unless he has 'apologized to the country'

NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) says he would support "just about anybody"...

www.nbcnews.com

Salon

New email shows Trump campaign ordered fake Georgia electors to plot in “complete secrecy”

Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) There were several states that attempted to replace the electors chosen by voters in the 2020 election. It was part of a plot by former President Donald Trump's campaign and legal team to somehow overthrow the election simply by having supporters push their way into the rooms where the electors were.
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
AOL Corp

Fox News anchors joke that Trump family gatherings could be 'awkward' after Ivanka’s Jan. 6 testimony

After declining to air the first January 6 Committee hearing, Fox News covered it with a special Fox News at Night With Shannon Bream featuring anchors Martha McCallum and Bret Baier. At the hearing, the committee played video of former Attorney General Bill Barr’s testimony, later followed by video of Ivanka Trump’s testimony. In his testimony, Barr said that he told former President Trump that there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud, and that the former president’s claims were “bulls***.” The committee aired only a small portion of Ivanka’s testimony, but in it, she is shown agreeing with Barr and contradicting her father.
