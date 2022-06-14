ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wessington Springs, SD

Cecil L. Demeke, 88, Wessington Springs

Cover picture for the articleCecil passed away Sunday morning, June 12, at the Avera Weskota Memorial Medical Center in Wessington...

Patricia Ann “Pat” Westerhuis, 80, Platte

Pat passed away Monday, June 13, 2022 in her home. Funeral Services are 10:00 AM Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Platte Christian Reformed Church. A Committal Service with Military Honors will follow at Edgerton Cemetery, rural Platte. Visitation will be held at the church from 5:00 – 7:00 PM Thursday, June 16, 2022 with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Pat’s memory may be directed to: New Hope Christian Camp, PO Box 52, Platte, SD 57369 or Platte Christian Reformed Church, PO Box 386, Platte, SD 57369. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com. The service will be live-streamed under “Photos and Videos” on the funeral home website (Webcasting), through “Mount Funeral Homes” Facebook page and at http://www.plattecrc.org.
PLATTE, SD
Patricia Walker, 78

Patricia passed away on Wednesday, June 8 in Springfield, MO. Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 15 at 11 AM at Will Funeral Chapel. Visitation will begin one hour prior. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery in Spencer.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Groundbreaking held for Orthopedic Institute on Tuesday

A groundbreaking was held this morning for Orthopedic Institute, which is building a new clinic in the location of the former Hardee’s building on South Burr Street in Mitchell. Five physicians will serve the Mitchell location, which is scheduled to open early next year. The former Hardee’s building, which was torn down this week, was built in 1978. It has been vacant for about ten years after Pirogue’s Catering moved out of it.
Plans unveiled for new Mitchell High School

Initial plans for a new high school in Mitchell were unveiled at yesterday’s Mitchell School Board meeting with the price tag higher than anticipated. The school would cost $62 million. Mitchell Schools Superintendent Dr. Joe Graves says that is over budget by about $20 million. The district has $42 million to spend on the school through savings and federal COVID-19 dollars. Mark Puetz of Puetz Design Build, which is the construction manager for the project, says the costs of projects across the board have increased by around 20-25 percent since November, and they have tried to account for that. Robin Miller with Omaha-based architecture firm Schemmer, says there are several features that can be delayed to bring the initial cost down, including a plaza, practice fields, and an auxiliary gymnasium.
MITCHELL, SD
Wessington Springs, SD
Cavour man sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted enticement of a minor

A Cavour man convicted of attempted enticement of a minor using the internet was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in prison. 40-year old David Farrell was indicted by a federal grand jury and pleaded guilty in March. The conviction stemmed from incidents in April of 2021 when Farrell knowingly used his cell phone to persuade and entice a 15- year-old female to meet with him at a hotel in Sioux Falls for the purpose of having sexual activity. Unknown to him, and before the criminal conduct occurred, an undercover law enforcement officer assumed the identity of the 15-year-old female online. Farrell was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
CAVOUR, SD
2023 budget review on Davison County Commission agenda

The following is the agenda for the Commissioner meeting to be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in the Davison County Commissioner’s Room in the North Offices Building, 1420 North Main Street. Special accommodations for handicapped persons may be made by contacting the Davison County Auditor’s Office at 995-8608.
DAVISON COUNTY, SD

