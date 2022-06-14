ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Vespa raffle, plant sale, Italian food, drink and music will make June 25 Vespa Festa a can’t miss event!

I Love Kent
I Love Kent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mf4eZ_0gAldzR400

SPONSORED::

Casa Italiana Italian Cultural Center in Burien is where the fun will be on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. at their annual Vespa Festa.

You can enjoy a host of activities including eating Italian entrees and baked goods, sipping festive wines and beers, viewing a demonstration of Pizzica style dancing from Puglia, tapping your toes to Italian music, shopping the Rosso Gardens plant stand, as well as the Casa’s Italian Market.

And of course at the center of the festivities you will see a plethora of Vespas from vintage to modern, plus you can purchase raffle tickets to win a Vespa of your very own! Raffle tickets are available NOW and you need not be present to win. The winner will be drawn at the Festa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cGyct_0gAldzR400

This event is all in celebration of the iconic Italian Scooters, with proceeds to support the continuing vitality and growth of Burien’s Casa Italiana Italian Cultural Center.

While you are there, be sure to check out the Casa Caffe where you can find authentic and delicious coffee, pastries, panini and gelato on a daily basis -not just for the festival. The Casa Italiana is a remarkable addition to our region’s cultural scene. Inside you will find displays honoring the contributions of Seattle’s founding Italian families, a history rich in resilience, hard work and faithful determination. The Center also plays host to the Honorary Consulate of Italy of the State of Washington- Idaho and Montana, with an honorary consul who can preform certain official duties on-site.find out more here: https://www.casaitalianacc.org/italian-honorary-consulate-seattle/

Come support the Casa at this can’t miss event. Volunteers and staff wish you “Benvenuti a Casa Nostra” Welcome to our house!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JrB29_0gAldzR400

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
parentmap.com

Marysville Strawberry Festival Carnival!

The Funtastic Carnival returns as an inseparable part of Marysville Strawberry Festival celebrating, offering fair goers a variety of thrilling amusement rides and arcade games of chance for prizes. Please note that carnival hours are weather permitting and dependent on school hours, if necessary. 4-10 p.m. Thursday June 16. 4-10...
MARYSVILLE, WA
thatoregonlife.com

Stay For Five Nights At This Pacific Northwest Cabin In Old Growth Forest

Looking to get out into nature without having to pack a tent and a carful of supplies for camping? About 40 minutes East of Seattle, Washington sits a gorgeous treehouse cabin in stunning old growth forest. This cute cedar shake cabin offers up big views, and is the perfect retreat for those looking for a five day getaway from big city life.
SEATTLE, WA
Maria Shimizu Christensen

Two Strawberry Festivals This Weekend

Image from the Burien Strawberry Festival website. Strawberry growing has a long history in the Puget Sound region. Berry farms have dotted the area from Whatcom County to counties around the south end of the sound for nearly 200 years. While there are fewer berry farms now and the industry looks a little different these days, and kids don’t usually earn their pocket money picking berries by the flat in the summer like I did, we still love our strawberries.
BURIEN, WA
southseattleemerald.com

Black-Owned 23rd Ave Brewery Opening Soon in the Central District

On a recent sunny afternoon, as school let out at nearby Washington Middle School, I met with two owners of the new 23rd Ave Brewery in the Central District. Located on the corner of 23rd Avenue and South Jackson Street, the brewery is one of only two Black-owned in Seattle, the other being Métier, also in the Central District.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burien, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Society
City
Burien, WA
Seattle, WA
Food & Drinks
State
Washington State
Burien, WA
Society
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Seattle, WA
Society
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Montana State
MyNorthwest.com

Pride flags torn down and burned in front of Seattle restaurant

For the second time this week, vandals have taken deliberate steps to tear down and deface rainbow pride flags. The latest victim is Taqueria Cantina in Downtown Seattle. On Wednesday, June 15 in the early morning, surveillance video shows one man overturning and smashing patio furniture, slashing the restaurant’s sign, tearing the front gate off its hinges, and ripping off and burning Pride flags out front.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Hot Tub Boats is the hottest way to explore Seattle this season

April showers bring May flowers but what does June mean for Seattleites? The rain is (finally?) in retreat, the cherry blossoms have bloomed, and the lake is calling you by name. There are plenty of ways to enjoy the water, whether you relish the social activity around Green Lake or the wide expanse of Lake Washington. Some prefer to kayak or paddle boat. Others cruise the water in rented electric boats with friends.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Food#Plant#Pastries#Localevent#Local Life#Food Drink#Italian Scooters#The Casa Caffe#The Casa Italiana
Ash Jurberg

The Starbucks CEO is giving away millions of dollars

Over the last month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. Today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on a man synonymous with Seattle, who has made several multi-million dollar donations.
SEATTLE, WA
nomadlawyer.org

Tacoma : Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Tacoma , Washington

Tacoma, Washington was founded in 1874 and is the third-largest city in Washington. Tacoma, Washington is located on Commencement bay in western Washington. It’s just south of Puget Sound. It is located 25 miles northeastern of Olympia and 26 mi south of Seattle. Mount Ranier’s summit is approximately 40 miles southeast of Seattle and dominates the skyline.Mu.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KUOW

Washington extremists at Idaho Pride event

For months, anti hate groups and the LGBTQ+ community in Washington warned of escalating violence in our region. Especially as pride month events kicked off. Then on Saturday, 31 men were arrested for a conspiracy to riot at Pride in Park in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Some were our neighbors in King County.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Extraordinarily Low Tides Come to Puget Sound

Puget Sound saw its lowest tide in more than a decade Wednesday, 4 feet lower than the average daily low tide. Another extraordinarily low tide is expected Thursday. Ian Miller of the University of Washington and Washington Sea Grant explained to KUOW that a wobble in the moon's orbit is nearing its peak, making the tides roll in and out more powerfully than usual. That wobble, known as the lunar nodal cycle, is giving us the lowest tides in 13 years.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

'They're everywhere': The never-ending battle to control noxious weeds in WA

MAPLE VALLEY — The banks of the Cedar River are lush and verdant. A patchwork carpet of soft green biodiversity. Just within a couple of yards of the water's edge, the species are abundant, the nomenclature mellifluous: buttercup, foxglove, leopard's bane, nipplewort, forget-me-not, large-leaf aven, fringe cup, sticky willy.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Lowest tides in 13 years coming to Puget Sound

Puget Sound should see its lowest tides in more than a decade on Wednesday and Thursday. Very low tides come every summer, driven by the relative positions of the earth, moon, and sun. But thanks to an 18.6-year wobble in the moon’s orbit, the lows are extra low this summer....
KXLY

Man at center of Silver Alert found safe

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — An 89-year-old man at the center of a Silver Alert has been found safe. Norman Darrow, who was missing out of Lake Stevens, was found by law enforcement in British Columbia. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST,...
Nationwide Report

2 people hurt after a traffic collision in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood (Seattle, WA)

On Thursday morning, two people were hospitalized following a traffic collision in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Boren Avenue and Marion Street. The early reports showed that one vehicle ran into a building. According to the responders, there was no extrication required for the occupants of the vehicles.
SEATTLE, WA
I Love Kent

I Love Kent

Kent, WA
687
Followers
790
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Kent, WA

 https://ilovekent.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy