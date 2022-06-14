Kentucky AG sues governor administration over abortion law

FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced more than $2.3 million to help protect older adults and people with disabilities from abuse. The governor's office says the Administration for Community Living has awarded $2.1 million to Adult Protective Services in Kentucky and $238,000 for the Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman. The programs will use the money to hire staff and recruit and train volunteers to conduct visits and investigate abuse complaints. The governor's office says the money will also allow the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services and the Kentucky Department for Aging and Independent Living to create resident and family councils and provide information, assistance and education on long-term care residents' rights and prevention of abuse and neglect.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO