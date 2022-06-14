ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky AG sues governor administration over abortion law

WHAS 11
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Bill 3 bans abortions after 15...

www.whas11.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
Wave 3

‘I think they want to watch the world burn’: Ky. sec. of state responds to Oldham Co. candidate’s request for recount in 36-point loss

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - An Oldham County Republican has to raise $22,000 before June 16 to fund a primary ballot recount in a race she lost by 36 percentage points. But, Bridgette Ehly, who failed to win more votes than incumbent David Osborn in District 59′s state house race, isn’t alleging fraud. She doesn’t expect to be the rightful winner. The reason for the recount, she told WAVE News, is to double-check new voting machines with a hand recount of the paper ballots.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
marijuanamoment.net

KY gov signs medical cannabis executive order (Newsletter: June 15, 2022)

NE marijuana activists win ballot lawsuit; NM insurers sued over cannabis reimbursements; MA psychedelics resolution stalls; MT tribal growing issues. Subscribe to receive Marijuana Moment’s newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. It’s the best way to make sure you know which cannabis stories are shaping the day.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Abortions#Politics State#Politics Governor#Kentucky Ag#House
wkyufm.org

‘Forever chemicals’ threaten drinking water across Kentucky

For years, environmental officials have said the levels of forever chemicals found in Kentucky drinking water were safe, but on Wednesday the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency revised that risk. At least 38 drinking water systems in Kentucky, including Louisville, have levels of forever chemicals the EPA now considers to have...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Beshear announces more than $2.3 million in funds to protect older adults

FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced more than $2.3 million to help protect older adults and people with disabilities from abuse. The governor's office says the Administration for Community Living has awarded $2.1 million to Adult Protective Services in Kentucky and $238,000 for the Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman. The programs will use the money to hire staff and recruit and train volunteers to conduct visits and investigate abuse complaints. The governor's office says the money will also allow the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services and the Kentucky Department for Aging and Independent Living to create resident and family councils and provide information, assistance and education on long-term care residents' rights and prevention of abuse and neglect.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
WBKO

Grants aid protections for adults who are older, disabled

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say federal funding has been awarded to Kentucky to support protections for older adults and those with disabilities. Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday in a statement that Adult Protective Services in Kentucky will receive $2.1 million and the Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman will receive $238,000 from the Administration for Community Living.
KENTUCKY STATE
Eastern Progress

Kentucky pol advises 'open mind' toward nuclear energy

(The Center Square) – A Kentucky lawmaker told colleagues last week that he wants them to “keep an open mind” about the possibilities for nuclear energy in the state. State Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Benton, made the remark at the end of last Thursday’s Interim Joint Committee on Natural Resources and Energy meeting in Frankfort. The nearly two-hour meeting included a 40-minute discussion on nuclear feasibility, with presentations by representatives from the U.S. Nuclear Industry Council, the Idaho National Laboratory, and the Tennessee Valley Authority.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS 11

'Important moment for Kentucky families'; 44,000 pounds of baby formula arrive in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A UPS flight from Switzerland transporting 44,000 pounds of Nestlé specialty infant formula successfully landed in Louisville Thursday afternoon. As directed by the White House, more shipments arrived as part of "Operation Fly Formula," this time at UPS Worldport. The cases of baby formula are set to be sent by truck to Indianapolis, which will operate as a distribution point to get supply to healthcare providers in need across the region.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy