Patricia Walker, 78

Bernard died Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Douglas County Memorial Hospital in Armour. A Celebration of Life will be from 2-5 PM Sunday, June 19 at United Methodist Church in Stickney. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Larry died Friday, June 10, 2022, at his home under hospice care in Mitchell. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Friday, June 17, at RiverTree Church (Mitchell Wesleyan), in Mitchell. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be Thursday, June 16, from 6-8:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a 7:30 PM prayer service.
Janice died Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. A graveside service will be 10:30 AM Saturday, June 18 in Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel. Janice Marie Lillie was born July 6, 1941, to Walter and Dorothy (Miller) Lillie in Huron, SD....
The 25th Annual Heart and Sole Cancer Walk is set for tonight in Hitchcock Park in Mitchell. The event honors those who have gone through and are going through battles with cancer. The area will open at 4 PM for those who want to set up campsites. Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 6:30 PM. Luminaries will be available at the event. There will be activities, online raffles, fireworks, and live music by Captain’s Entertainment. The honorary co-chairs are anyone who has been an honorary co-chair in the past 25 years. The money raised by the event will fund local cancer patients in their fight. The run has been moved to Saturday morning. Registration can be done online or at 9:30 AM Saturday morning at the DWU/Avera Sports Complex. For more information, go to http://www.mitchellheartandsole.com.
Breakfast and lunch prices in the Mitchell School District will remain the same for students for the upcoming school year but will increase for adults. The issue was discussed at Monday’s Mitchell School Board meeting. The prices will be as follows:
Mitchell police and Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in solving a pair of vehicle burglaries. On Monday afternoon (June 13th) just after 1:30 PM, an individual entered a vehicle in the block of 1500 East Birch Avenue and stole a firearm. Sometime between 9...
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) is seeking internship applications for the fall semester in his Washington, Rapid City, Aberdeen, and Sioux Falls offices. The internship program will run from September through December. Duties will include researching legislation, writing memos, attending committee hearings and briefings, answering constituent...
A Cavour man convicted of attempted enticement of a minor using the internet was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in prison. 40-year old David Farrell was indicted by a federal grand jury and pleaded guilty in March. The conviction stemmed from incidents in April of 2021 when Farrell knowingly used his cell phone to persuade and entice a 15- year-old female to meet with him at a hotel in Sioux Falls for the purpose of having sexual activity. Unknown to him, and before the criminal conduct occurred, an undercover law enforcement officer assumed the identity of the 15-year-old female online. Farrell was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
Comments / 0